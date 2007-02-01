Tough Love

DON'T SAY "SIR" TO THIS DRILL INSTRUCTOR

Beautiful, sweet and bubbly as Michelle Manhart is, you really don't want to cross her. For one thing, she is skilled in the use of military-grade weaponry. (Those aren't toy props you see here.) For another, she yells at people for a living. And she is very good at her job. Incongruous as it seems, this 30-year-old California-bred stunner with a catwalk-worthy body is that most dreaded of uniform wearers: the military drill instructor. As an Air Force staff sergeant, she's charged with whipping our nation's recruits into peak mental and physical fighting shape. "We scream at them from the second reveille sounds until the moment they go to sleep." Michelle says of her recruits. "It's kind of like Full Metal Jacket. And by that I mean it's awesome!"

You're not likely to see many drill instructors this beautiful— or this nude. Does Michelle think her pictorial will land her in hot water with Uncle Sam? "I'm just so proud to serve my country." she says. "I served in the Middle East. I've been serving for 13 years, fight­ing for everyone's rights. Why wouldn't I be able to stand up for my own rights and partici­pate in the freedoms that make this country what it is?"

You might say the military is a family tradition for Michelle. Her stepfather was a marine, and her husband and brother

are Air Force men. Currently assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, she is, for now. content with her job. But still, she envisions a future for herself outside the barracks. "My lifelong goal is to be in the entertainment indus­try," she tells us. Clearly she has the kind of assets Hollywood demands.

Rest assured, this vivacious beauty promises not to give you an earful if you meet her in a civilian setting. "I am a com­pletely different person outside of work." she says, giggling. Having spent quality time with her, we'll attest to that. Michelle has a natural beauty and ease in front of the camera that is anything but rough-edged. "I've always felt comfortable in my skin," she says. "I think the female body is one of the most beautiful things in the world." We couldn't agree more.