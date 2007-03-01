Business Class

Some consider these items luxuries. We consider them office essentials. Clockwise from top left: • The first rule of office life is to get wood whenever possible. Swedx's 19-inch LCD monitor ($550, swedx.com), made of sapele wood, will class up your spreadsheets • Odyssey Black Series putters (S310, odysseygolf.com), fresh this season, work as well indoors as out. • Colibri's handsome crystal table lighter (S45, davidoffmadison.com) can handle all your smoking needs. • Bentley Motors' new limited-edition fountain pen ($6,750, tibaldi.it) celebrates the 60th anniversary of the company's historic factory in Crewe, U.K. It's made by Tibaldi and takes its design cues from the inimitable Bentley Continental GT Diamond Series. • Ever since the movie Wall Street came out, every two-bit business major has been quoting from The Art of War. We prefer to cite the Bard's more refined insights, every one of which is contained in this leather-bound edition of The Arden Shakespeare Complete Works ($75, amazon.com). • JVC's EX-A10 system ($ 1,100, jvc.com) comes with the com­pany's fantastic wood-cone speakers and is a stealth DVD player if you hook it up to a TV.

Clockwise from top left: • You're the boss. Light up whenever you want. This humidor from Davidoff (S535, davidoffmadison.com) is crafted from lacquered red mahogany in Switzer­land. Inside: five Zino Classic Double Coronas ($87 for a box of 10, davidoffmadison.com). Also pictured: the crystal Prometheus Ashtray Teardrop (S95, davidoffmadison.com) with a Playboy by Don Diego Robusto ($150 for a box of 25, jrcigars.com). • You can't pioneer a brilliant new corporate strategy if you can't see. The Halogen Blue Glass Bubble Desk Lamp ($70, lampsplus.com) lights up your workplace with style. • Why do bar globes work so well in offices? When you're pursuing new markets a hemisphere away, it helps to have some liquid inspiration. The Old World Globe Bar (S300, lworldglobes.com) is a 17th century reproduction. • BlackBerry, known for wireless e-mail and big clunky handsets, has finally produced something sexy We heart the new BlackBerry Pearl ($200 with plan, blackberrypearl.com). We don't know how the company crammed this much magic into so small a space, and upon consideration, we're okay with that. • This limited-edition phone ($190, customphones.com) is a ringer for a 1930s classic, but in fact it's cordless and packed with 21 st century guts —perfect for reenacting your favorite old-time flicks. "Now get this, you double-crossing chimpanzee..."

Clockwise from top left: • Desk chain It is the seat of power from which you rule the world! Knoll's Life chair (S1,010, knoll.com) matches maneuverability with comfort. We like it in leather as pictured. • For her: Why not have a chair that enhances the look of a beautiful woman? With zebra-print fabric and laminated-birch legs that double as armrests, the Aalto Armchair 400 ($3,495, hermanmiller.com) is the lingerie of lounge chairs. • Downtime: A 50th anniversary Eames Lounge and Ottoman (from $3,245, hermanmiller.com) can turn a downer of a day into a thing of beauty. Pop in your favorite CD, spark a cigar and you're sitting pretty. • Desk chair: Another option is Herman Miller's latest, the Celle ($630, hermanmiller.com). Something about this beauty makes us want to do 90 miles an hour in it. And it's 99 percent recyclable. • Couch: Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed this sofa ($3,000, knoll.com) 80 years ago. In 2004 KnollStudio began producing it as part of its Krefeld Collection. Worldly, smooth —just like you.