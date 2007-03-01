Hot for Teacher

Erica Chevillar gives a lesson in physical education

Okay, class, here's a pop quiz: What's the capital of Burundi? How about Albania? Not sure? Neither were we. "Burundi's capital is Bujumbura, and Albania's is Tirane." says Erica Chevillar, the 25-year-old you see pictured here. Yes, not only is she stunning, she's smart as a whip. Until recently Erica taught world history to high school students in sunny Boca Raton, Florida. "I was a great teacher," says the Pennsylvania-born, south Florida-bred beauty. "The students loved me." Life in paradise took a funky turn in 2006, however, when Erica posed for the USA National Bikini Team. (Yes, there is one; see photo above right.) Complaints to the local school board landed her in hot water and brought national media to her picturesque beach town. "I came home from the gym one night, and news cameras were in front of my house," she recalls. "I thought one of my neighbors had been robbed, but then the reporters came up to me." Given that most people in south Florida spend their weekend in a bathing suit, Erica was taken aback. "I was upset because they made it look like I was walking through the halls in a bikini, seducing students," she says. "They made it sound like I was morally questionable." The time we spent with Erica convinced us that she is many things, foremost among them a sweet, intelligent woman with an educator's heart. But as the wise man said—and we're paraphrasing here—life's tribulations are but opportunities waiting to be seized. Erica, after all, has landed on these pages, and she has an agent in place. Though she isn't employed as a teacher, she is now a model and is looking for acting work. By the way, who fought in the Hundred Years' War? "France and England," Erica says. Just checking.

Can you imagine showing up for a high school class and seeing this woman (albeit fully clothed) lecturing you on the Reformation? Whoa! You'd be a fool not to do your homework. Still, Erica has come a long way since she left the classroom. She's a natural in front of the camera, and she's got all the assets to make it as a professional model. "That's definitely the avenue I'm excited to be taking." she says.

