OUR SEXY COVER GIRL WITH THE BIG VOICE REVEALS ALL ABOUT

THAT TIFF WITH EMINEM, ACTING GOOFY ON MTV, HER WARDROBE

MALFUNCTION AND WHY, AT HEART, SHE'S REALLY A PRUDE

Qi

PLAYBOY: On the song "Get Your Number" from your album The Eman­cipation of Mimi, you sing about pick­ing up a guy at a club and taking him home. Is that something you would ever do?

CAREY: No. Here's the problem with me—well, one of them, \laiigbs] I can be flirtatious when I don't mean to be. Let's say we are at a club, me and some friends, and we're hanging out with guys. If I'm sitting there and a song I like comes on, because I'm a singer, 1 start moving. It's just what I do. I don't realize I'm sitting there doing a video in somebody's face. I end up being very flirtatious, and people take it the wrong

way. I'm very much a prude. But I don't want to disappoint people, so maybe we shouldn't discuss that.

Q2

PLAYBOY: But on the song "Say Some-thin'" you sing, "I'm over here look­ing at you /You're over there watching me too/Both painting pictures of how we'll kiss and tuck." That doesn't sound prudish to us. CAREY: I didn't say that! There's an /' and a few squiggly little letters. \Lutghs] And that was the producer Pharrcll's idea. He just wanted to shock every­body. I was like, "All right, Pharrell, if this will make you happy." That was one of those little sexv moments.

Q3

PLAYBOY: Last year you clashed with Eminem after he claimed the two of you had been romantically involved. Then he reportedly sent you a letter of apol­ogy. What did it say? CAREY: Something is clearly askew with him, and I'm not quite sure what it is. I just heard something else he recently said about me. I'm curious as to why he's so obsessed with me. I never got an apol­ogy letter, by the way; I don't know what they're talking about. Then again, I wasn't exactly searching my mailbox for it.

Q4

PLAYBOY: Your mother is Irish Ameri­can and your (continued on page 125)

MARIAH CAREY

(continued from page 73) father was African American and Ven­ezuelan. When did you realize being bi-racial made you different? carf.y When I was in kindergarten. Our assignment was to draw our family. The two kindergarten teachers were really young. I don't think they meant any harm, but they were looking over my shoulder and giggling because I drew my family the way I saw them. lVfy mom was peach, my brother and sister and I were in the mid­dle somewhere, and my father was blown. They said to me, "You've made a mistake, Mariah." I said, "No, that's my father. That's what he looks like." They didn't believe me. It was as though I'd taken a green crayon and made him green. All of a sudden they stopped laughing because I was confused and upset. Their laughter kind of trickled off, and they walked away and started whispering. They never looked at me the same way again.

playboy On "I Wish ^ou Knew" you sing about having an inferiority complex. What makes you shy? carev: I think I have an all-around infe­riority complex from growing up biracial and feeling as if 1 didn't fit in. I didn't feel pretty as a little girl. The entertainment business is an extension of high school, so I'm still my own little class clown. Maybe I overcompensate by having a big personal­ity. I'm usually pretty boisterous now.

Q6

flavboy: How old were you when you started singing?

carf.y: I was four. My mom used to sing with the New York City Opera. She made her debut at Lincoln Center and had gone to Juilliard. I think by the time I came around she wasn't singing professionally, but she still practiced here and there. She tells the story of when she was doing the opera Rigoletto, and at one point I corrected her because she'd made a mistake. That's when she realized I had a good ear.

97

playboy At what point did you know you wanted to make singing your career? CAREY: From the point 1 knew one could have a career, I knew it was what I wanted to do. I wanted to be either a singer or a genie, [laughs] When I real­ized that being a genie wasn't an actual option, 1 went with singing.

Q8

playboy: How did you start your career in music?

careY: When I was little I auditioned for Annie. I wanted to be in Annie because it was the big show on Broadway. I was too tall, but I'm kind of thinking I was too ethnic as well, [laughs] I auditioned with a black wig. Even the wig color wasn't right.

which is weird because my nana on my father's side had a penchant for red wigs. I probably could have borrowed one of hers, but nobody thought of it.

Q9

playboy: li American Idol had existed when you were young, would you have auditioned?

(areY: Remember Slar Search? That was around, and I didn't audition for it. I didn't think it was for me. I know everybody thinks I'm the poster child for American Idol, but I was really shy when I first came out as a performer. My mother wasn't a stage mom. She was more of a hippie.

Q10

playboy: Randy Jackson from American Idol has worked as your musical director for several years. Did you ever imagine he'd be a star?

carey Randy Jackson—well, now we have to call him Randy Jackson oi American Idol—has worked with me since my first record. I've known him for so long, and now he's a huge star. It's just weird to me. We'll get mobbed walking down the street. You know how the band is introduced at a show? My little joke used to be that he was Michael Jackson's brother, and the crowd would believe me and go crazy.

Q11

playboy: You have a lot of wardrobe changes during your show. Have you ever had a malfunction? (arey Oh please, there have been so many. [laughs] On this tour there was a really bad malfunction when my top popped open. It was this little top with a hook and eye on the front. It was a nightmare. The top was so tight that night because we girls have moments when the top might be tighter, bin 1 caught it, and that's how you know a pro. 1 had to continue singing as well. So the microphone was in one hand, and with tile other hand I scooped the upper region together and kept singing the words, "Stop the track! Stop the track! Stop it!" They did not understand. 1 had to go back and come out in a fabulous dress and tell the crowd, "Guys, I'm sorry, but we would have had a major malfunction, and I'm not going to be the one responsible for that happening."

Q12

playboy What would we have heard on the demo that got you signed? carey I think it sounded really good, actually. I always wanted to work. I would record and write all nighi and then go to school. I was on my own. I was in high school, and I would drive into the city and try to drive home and always get lost. I'd wind up in the Bronx or somewhere in Queens, not knowing where I was going at all. I don't have any sense of direction.

Q13

playboy: You were a backup singer for Brenda K. Starr when she gave your

demo to Tommy Mottola from Sony Music Entertainment. How did that happen? carey: I was pretty broke. I was working for Brenda, but that was an on-again, off-again thing. In the winter when I didn't have a coat, she and her mom brought me a winter coat and some food. They felt bad for me. I was this girl who could sing and write songs. At one point Brenda asked me if I wanted her to record some of the songs from my demo, but I said, "No, I'm going to be recording these songs." I always believed I was going to do this. There was never a lack of faith or determination or belief in myself. When Tommy Mottola first saw me, he was like, "Who's that?" Brenda told him I was a backup singer and her friend and gave him my tape. I'll never forget that moment. It was one of those destined-to-be moments, like from an after-school special.

Q14

playboy: Mottola signed you to Sony, and you two later married but then divorced after four years, which led to struggles with your record label. What was going on? carey: Well, let's face it, as the professional relationship turned into a personal one, it all became a complete and total mess. When we met I didn't know he was mar­ried. I didn't know he had kids. I didn't know the folklore about him. People would tell me stuff and then be like, "Oops! You didn't know that?" It was weird. Once I became a celebrity, Tommy decided we were going to live in the boondocks. In a way it protected me, but then it got to be too much protection. I guess because I grew up in a pretty dysfunctional environ­ment I allowed myself to deal with things most people wouldn't. My tolerance level for dysfunction was really high. I refer to the home we shared as Sing Sing because all I did was sing, sing, sing. It really wasn't a stone groove, as I would say. [laughs] I think I would have still been in the rela­tionship because that's die way I am as far as loyalty. I would have remained in that relationship had it been one inch less con­fining. Even though I was miserable in my personal life, I lived vicariously through the girl on TV wearing Pumas and jean shorts and a llannel.

Q15

playboy Where is your wedding ring now.-carey: It somehow miraculously became earrings. Then I lost them. I lost them in Amsterdam, no less.

Q16

playboy: In 2001 it was reported that you had suffered an emotional breakdown. What really happened? carey: What happened was that people made a big deal of when my old publicist pulled the microphone out of my hand because I was venting about Howard Stern, [laughs] No one knew it, actually. Howard Stern had said a lot of mean stuff I

about me that morning, as he does about everybody every morning, and I think it really got to me. I handle him pretty well, but that particular day it was about how I looked fat. Calm down. So I gained five pounds. It's not the end of the freakin' world. Maybe what he was talking about was relevant; maybe it was time to lose a few pounds. But I was exhausted, and I did collapse later. Then everybody blew it out of proportion.

Q17

playboy: A big deal was made of the mes­sages you recorded for your website and an appearance on TRL during which you handed out Popsicles and performed a brief striptease.

carey: I thought it was strange that the legitimate press talked about TRL and things geared toward 14-year-old kids. Come on—I've been on MTV, having food fights and doing stupid stuff for I don't even know how long. That's what it's about. It's not about taking oneself seriously. It's not a Barbara Walters moment. It's not Larry King or Charlie Rose. It was amazing to me how things got blown out of propor­tion because there was nothing else to talk about. And then my movie Glitter was such a bomb, but no one ever pointed out that it came out around September 11, 2001.

Q18

playboy: When was the last time you watched Glitter}

carey: I try not to. I try to avoid it. Actu­ally, I don't mind it. There are moments that make me laugh, and I don't care. I

was fortunate to do WiseGirls right after that, with Mira Sorvino. A lot of people didn't see it, but it received a standing ovation at Sundance and did very well critically. It was an amazing experience for me because I got to play a character role. I did a lot of ad-libbing and worked with an Academy Award-winning actress.

Q19

playboy: You bought Marilyn Monroe's childhood piano for more than $600,000. What made you want it? carey: I had to fight for it. It was pretty cool. I'd never done any type of bidding on anything before. My world-famous decorator was on the phone, asking me how high I wanted to go, and I kept tell­ing him, "I have to have this piano!" That piano is a symbolic thing. In Marilyn's autobiography there is a chapter called "How I Rescued a White Piano." It was the only thing she had from her child­hood. 1 know it was expensive, but it was important to me. It's in my will that if anything should happen to me, the piano goes to a museum, which is where I think it should have gone in the first place.

Q20

playboy: This year you'll have your star added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If you could rearrange the stars, whose would you like yours to be next to? carey: You mean I can't move them all around? Come on! I'm going to request a reshuffling, then we can talk about it.