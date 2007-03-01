Playboy's 25 Sexiest Celebrities

This much talent

in one place?

It could only be...

lavbov's

s the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences knows movies, we know feminine beauty and allure. Consider this feature our version of the Oscars. This year we're honoring actresses (Jaime Pressly, Angelina Jolie), some singers (Christina Aguilera, Willa Ford) and a smattering of models (Joanna Krupa, Vida Guerra). But only one woman could be named Sex Star of the Year. Without further ado, the envelope.... Screw it, you looked at her picture already. Scarlett Johansson is the apex of beauty and sen­suality—from her porcelain skin to her fully feminine figure to her mysterious charisma, which is at once palpable and undefinable. We first fell for her in Lost in Translation, and since then her talent, versatility and self-confidence neve captured us again and again. We can't wait for his year's The Nanny Diaries and The Other Boleyn Girl. Scarlett's in it? We're buying tickets.