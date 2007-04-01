Playmate: Giuliana Marino

European goddess Giuliana Marino conquers Annerica

World travelers may recognize this fabulously beauti­ful woman. Her name is Ciuliana Marino, and she is German playboy's Playmate of the Year for 2006. Hef met her in Munich on a recent trip and found her charm irresistible. "He asked me if I wanted to come to America to be a Playmate," says the 20-year-old lovely. It was an offer she couldn't refuse, and now she is Miss April.

You may be thinking, KGiuliana Marino is a German name, I'm a Wiener schnitzel. Actually, this bella donna is a full-blooded Italian but was raised in Deutschland. "I feel a bit schizo," she says in charmingly accented English. "When I go

to Italy, I'm the German. And when I'm in Germany, I'm the Italian. Now when I'm in America, people don't know what to make of me!" Except a knockout, of course. Giuliana's ambition is to start a career in law enforcement and become a criminal profiler. "My uncle is a police officer in Rome in a special unit, and it sounds very exciting," she says. "I believe injustice. The police academy takes about two and a half years, and after that I want to be a young mom."

We can't imagine what Giuliana would look like in a tight-fitting police uniform, but suffice it to say there's not a man alive who could resist this arresting officer.

