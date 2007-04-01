The Wild World of Playboy

BRAZIL

Estela is not your average day at the beach. Brazilian playboy's official World Cup girl 2006, she makes even the most heralded Latin soccer stars fall over them­selves trying to score. The 21-year-old Rio de Janeiro native's shockingly sexy pictorial in the issue below (May 2006) runs no fewer than 26 pages. Tidbit for foot fetishist?: She wears size six and a half.