American Beauties

There is no better time of year to be on a college campus than right now. Short sundresses slipped over heavenly bod­ies, blowout outdoor parties, the promise of summer vacation—the unmistakable smell ol freedom is in the air. For our annual college girls spectacular, we chose this year to join in the springtime festivities at the schools of the great Conference USA. Our lensmen swept through the South in search of truth, justice and the American way—and some beautiful women to photograph while they were at it. We present to you the sweethearts of Southern Mississippi, the honeys of Houston, the temptresses of Tulane and Texas El Paso and more. Here are 36 reasons to feel proud to be an American.

Above: Part Chinese, part Jamaican and part Scottish, Mia is a heady little cocktail—very intoxicating. Right: A bevy of beauties show their school spirit, deep in the heart of Texas. Don't worry; they may be Miners, but they're all over 18.

Opposite page: Morgan says skiing is her great passion. We guess that's why she goes to school in New Orleans. North Carolina-born Jamie is no ordinary Southern girl; she loves the New York Yankees. At Rice, the Ivy of the South, Sammie majors in biochemistry. Her plan is to find a husband and become a doc­tor. Being a stay-at-home dad suddenly sounds wonderful. Kayli wants to be a Playmate someday; she's off to a good start. This page: Beautiful Anahi has a heart of gold behind those 34DDs. Heavenly Holly tested out of high school after freshman year. She works as a web designer and plays piano.

Opposite page: Olivia aspires to be a photographer and fashion designer. She clearly has talent—the heels-and-nothing-else look will never go out of style. Southern belle Carrie likes to keep it real (yes, even her 36Ds). She enjoys bowling, Southern rock and sweet tea. Megan lives in sweet home Alabama. She's into yoga, shopping and traveling. This page: We're smitten with Stella, a visual-arts major from Texas who digs painting, running, dancing and lacrosse. Stella! Stella! Terra, Tracy and Kala show off their pom-poms. What better way to cheer for Conference USA? Posing for this picture marked the first time Tulsa freshman (and Mensa member) Haydn ever modeled nude, though shortly after this shoot she showed her goods on The Howard Stern Show. Leela, a freshman Tiger, says, "It has been tough to make friends." Well, Leela, let us introduce you to our 10 million readers.

Clockwise from far left: Golden Eagle Adrianne usu­ally wears scrubs to class but says she wears less at home than she does in this picture. She is studying to be a para­legal for a defense attorney. If any incoming students have doubts about the University of Central Florida, show them the photo at left. If they can't decide on a major, Victoria's is molecular biology, Angela's is English and Ariana's is com­munications. Vanessa is the most beautiful bird at Texas El Paso, and atop her stunning body is a gearhead—she's into cars. Mandy is reserved about her good looks, so we had to reassure the girl with porce­lain skin that of course she's a 10. Some facts about her: She worked at Hooters, wants to be a museum curator, is double-jointed and belongs to several honor societies. Taylor hates cattiness but loves cats. Rrrow. Had Angela ever rolled in the hay before this shoot? She wouldn't say, but as a girl who loves to ride horses, she knows her way around the bales. Giddyap!