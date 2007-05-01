Playmate: Shannon James

Thank Howard Stern for bringing us this spring blossom

f you're a Howard Stern fan, you're already familiar with 20-vear-old Shannon James. The fresh-laced beauty from Holland—as in the small town outside Philadelphia, not the country known for tulips and knock­out blondes—appeared on Stern s show after a friend submitted some pictures of her in a bikini and said Shannon wanted to be a Playmate. Stern is no fool; he knows a good thing when he sees one. At first Shannon had reservations about being on the show. "Sometimes they tear people apart,' she says. "I was scared. But then they told me playboy Senior Photo Editor Kevin Kuster was going to be there. I had to take a chance."

It paid off in spades. Everyone adored Shannon. "I mentioned I wanted to get my chest done," she says, "and Howard said not to, that I have perfect breasts." Hear, hear.

This isn't the first time our favorite shock jock has helped a young woman fulfill her Playmate dreams. Stern brought jillian Grace to our attention, and she became Miss March '200.r>. As for Shannon, she is indeed a well-rounded woman. She says her education is her top priority. She is working on her bachelor's degree in marketing and is considering a career in pharmaceutical sales. Her disposition is as warm as her smile is bright, and she describes herself as a good girl with a wild side. "I'm such a nerd," she tells us. "I love to cuddle up with a good book, and 1 have a huge collection of poetry I've written. At the same time, I'm always game for slaying up until four o'clock in the morning or going to a party with my girlfriends in Old City in Philly, where we attract a good amount of attention."

In front of the camera Shannon has no inhibitions. "I've always been com­fortable with my sexuality and my body,' she says. "Half my sorority sisters run around naked, so there's no time to be shy." And her romantic life? Says the magnificent Miss May, "I've been both the committed girlfriend and the serial kisser making out with the world."

NAME:.

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

Shannon

BUST:____i?M V WAIST:____23.____HIPS:___

HEIGHT:____5 d ____WEIGHT: //{? 'b5

BIRTH DATE :___^'5 " O 7 BIRTHPLACE: 'jOllC(41.d', Pl\______________

AMRTTTnu^.To porsu-e, a Qnx-vrx in pinnrmaCeu-Hccu sales

or acVinA 3 hav£ mu ywc-Wu. ptM'ishgdi orve turn-ons: Ccmfirtoncc > funna Q^M-S ^ Qmnb*'-Vion

3 srvu V-skap-cd

^ bad brea3rV) k

turnoffs :

a\tituAcS.

p ______________________

WHY I JOINED A SORORITY IN mi.i.ECE- ID IMQlS (X (WCClX \k\dL\ TO

1 \x

WHY I WRITE PnrTPV 1 t'^S Q ^jQLK.Ci (^cA U\€C(Se

WHAT I'D LIKE TO SAY TO HOWARD STERN:

^4

v4( i.

MY PORN NAME (FIRST PET & STREET I LIVED ON): O6C\C OmCVt\'€\Q___-