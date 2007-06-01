Playboy Interview: Matt Groening

The Simpsons, the show Time magazine named the century's best television series, airs its 400th episode this month—an astonishing feat for any show, let alone an animated series about a yellow dysfunctional family. The Simpsons has outlasted Friends, Seinfeld and Cheers. Accolades for the show include 23 Emmys and lavish praise from critics. "It raised the bar for all TV sitcoms," according to the Los Angeles Times. The show's creator. Matt Groening, "will go down through the ages as one of the most influential figures in the history of telei'ision," in the estimation of National Public Radio. And this summer the long-awaited Simpsons Movie hits theaters. As Homer would say, with a Duff beer in his four-fingered hand, "Woo-hoo!"

The Simpsons has been a television traUbtazer skewering social and political folly, but mostly it has been hilarious fun. Of course not everyone has approved. It lias countless die-hard fans—as obsessed as Trekkies—but The Simpsons has suc­ceeded in gaining the attention of prominent detractors as well, from religious leaders to the first president Bush, who publicly bemoaned the skow's values. "Americans should be more like the Waltons and less like the Simpsons," he said. Americans disagreed, at least if the ratings are an indication: The Waltons lasted nine years; The Simpsons is still going strong after 19.

In addition to The Simpsons, Groening cre­ated Futurama. The Simpsons was a hard act to follow; at the time, Groening said, "Now I know how Paul McCartney felt when he started Wings." But Futurama lasted five seasons and was a critical favorite, called "the funniest show of the 31st century" by Entertainment Weekly. It still airs in reruns, along with what seems like infinite Simpsons episodes, and new Futurama shows are currently being produced for the series' return to television in 2008.

Groening grew up in Portland, Oregon, where his father, Homer, once told him, "You can't draw." (His mother is Marge. Two of his sisters are Maggie and Lisa. Two other siblings didn't make it onto The Simpsons.) After graduating from high school he attended Evergreen State College before moving to L.A., where he began penning Life in Hell in 1977. He self-published and distributed the underground strip while working as a music critic, chauffeur and ad copywriter.

Groening conceived The Simpsons on the spur of the moment, before a pitch meeting with the producer and director James L. Brooks. In 1987 the cartoon debuted on The Tracey Ullman Show, on which it ran for three years before Fox spun it off.

From it and his other ventures, including licensing items from T-shirts to Bart dolls, Groe­ning has made a fortune. He is divorced and has two children. Homer (called Will) and Abe. (They are the Will and Abe of the forthcoming book Will and Abe's Guide to the Universe.) He admits to being a frustrated rock-and-roll musician and, with fellow authors Dave Barry, Stephen King and Amy Tan, is part of the Rock Bottom Remainders, a band that plays for charities.

Contributing editor David Sheff, who con­ducted our April interview with Bill Malter, met Groening at his Los Angeles production studio.

"// quickly becomes apparent where Lisa and Marge get their heart and soul," Sheff says, "but even more where Bart and Homer get their irreverence. Hardly a moment goes by without a wisecrack. Posing for the pictures to accompany the interview, Groening deadpanned, 'Now for the unsexiest photo ever to run in playboy.' He wanted our photographer, 'Be sure to take the picture from the waist up only. I'm aroused.'

"It's no surpiise that Groening is funny, but he is also thoughtful, gracious, self-deprecating and humble. Throughout the interview he made a point of sharing credit for the success of The Simpsons with his collaborators, including the show's writers and animators. He said it slightly embarrasses him to get all the attention but then added with a shrug, 'Oh well, it's part of my job. I'm the show's supermodel.'"

PLAYBOY: With 400 episodes under your belt, are you still involved in making the Simpsons TV show every week? GROENING: If I don't have a competing project, I'm very involved. But often other dead­lines are looming. Right now the Futurama writers are working on new episodes of the show, which will be back on the air in 2008. We're barreling down the final stretch of The Simpsons Movie. About once a week, on Thursday, I suddenly remem­ber I have a weekly comic strip to write. Still, I try to make sure I'm there for the TV show at the very last part of the process, the final sound mixing, when we make our last-minute tweaks the Tuesday before Sunday's broad­cast. Many other people deserve more credit than I do and more than they receive, though. I'm just the one who goes out there and puts my foot in my mouth. PLAYBOY: You have been talk­ing about a SimpsoTis movie for years. Why now? GROENING: The idea of doing a movie always sounded good, but it was such a huge amount of extra work. Coming up on

the 400th episode and the 20th anniversary oiThe Simpsons' debut on The Tracey Ullman Show in 1987, we thought we should do the movie now. PLAYBOY: How was making the movie dif­ferent from making a TV episode? GROENING: Jim Brooks and the Simpsons All-Stars, as we sometimes call ourselves, got together and wrote the movie sitting in a room that's too small. We've been bang­ing chairs against each other's fingers for the past two and a half years. A single epi­sode of The Simpsons has enough incidents to sustain a conventional live-action movie. Taking an episode and keeping the same velocity for 90 minutes would probably wear people out, so we're playing around with the pacing. No, we're not padding it with a lot of songs. We tried. And to answer

your other question, no, there are no danc­ing penguins. We want to justify- people paying admission, so the animation is more ambitious and the story has greater scope. It does have an environmental and politi­cal theme, just like at the beginning of the Simpsons series when I decided Homer was a safety inspector at a nuclear power plant. PLAYBOY: Why did you choose that job for Homer?

GROENING: I thought the idea of a nit­wit like him working at a nuclear power plant was funny.

PLAYBOY: Does their long-term exposure to nuclear radiation explain why your characters have never aged? GROENING: Actually, it's why the Simp­sons have yellow skin.

PLAYBOY: Why do they have yellow skin? GROENING: Originally they were black-and-white outlines. For TV they needed color. I thought the conventional weird pink that passes for Caucasian in ani­mated cartoons would look repulsive. It always bothered me that Walt Disney made Mickey Mouse a Caucasian mouse. It's freakish. So when it came time to give them skin color, the animation colorist, Gyorgyi Peluce, chose yellow skin. She has never gotten proper credit. PLAYBOY: What inspired the strange Simpson hair?

GROENING: It's just the way I drew them. I know it's a very odd look. I always thought what was memorable in cartoons was characters you could identify in sil-

houette. That's why the Simpsons have distinctive hairlines. Bart has the picket-fence spiked hair. If you see it in silhou­ette, you can't mistake it. This is my advice to cartoonists: If you want to invent a memorable cartoon, draw characters that can be identified in silhouette. PLAYBOY: You named the Simpson fam­ily after your parents and siblings. Were they flattered or horrified? GROENING: I think it's an ongoing mixed bag shading toward nightmarish. Back at the beginning we all fantasized about various aspects of fame and wild success and wouldn't it be neat to name cartoon characters after our families. Well, 1 did it. I just didn't think through the conse­quences. I named Homer after my father.

Homer, and my mother's name is Margaret; Marge is what many people call her. I have a sister Lisa and a sister Maggie. When she was very young, Maggie did actually walk around in a blue sleep suit, incessantly sucking on a pacifier. I also have a brother Mark and a sister Patty, whom I did not name characters after. PLAYBOY: Do they feel left out? GROENING: There were just too many people in my family. They lost the drawing. PLAYBOY: How tall is your mother's hair? GROENING: In the 1960s it was very tall. She denies it, but I have photos. PLAYBOY: Was it ever blue? GROENING: It was not blue. That's another tribute to Gyorgyi Peluce. PLAYBOY: Given Homer's nota­ble lack of motivation, love of doughnuts and beer, and slim intelligence, why would you name your own son Homer? GROENING: Homer the cartoon character and Homer my son were born around the same time. I named my son Homer in part trying to prove to my dad that I had the best intentions. I wasn't just trying to get back at him for some perceived slight.

Also I love the name Homer. When I was wheeling him around in a stroller when he was very small, though, people would ask my baby's name, and I'd say, "Homer." They'd burst into laughter, thinking I was joking. They'd get horri­fied looks on their faces when they real­ized I wasn't kidding. PLAYBOY: Was your father much like his cartoon namesake?

GROENING: Not at all. My dad had hair and a chin.

PLAYBOY: Are their personalities similar? GROENING: One of the great things about the character Homer, unlike my real father, is that he is ruled by impulse. We are self-effacing and guilt-ridden and try to do the right thing and fail. Homer, though, doesn't

bother. He wants whatever he wants at the moment, with all his heart. My dad was nothing like the character. He was accom­plished and brilliant. He worked as a film­maker, cartoonist and writer and was an amazing artist. He had an astonishing life. PLAYBOY: Did he end up looking at his name­sake as a tribute, or was he appalled? GROENING: He loved The Simpsons. The only thing that offended him was the time the Simpsons' car broke down in the desert, and Homer made Marge carry the deflated tire back to town while he waited behind. My dad said Homer shouldn't have done that. He was very perturbed by it. I said. "But he strangles his kids! You aren't bothered by that?" PLAYBOY: When The Simpsons became pop­ular, was it unsettling for your family to

Willis, Sylvester Stallone, whoever—were willing to do the show if we mentioned the restaurant. We wrote a script for them, but it turned out that some publicist made the thing up. We got our vengeance: We slammed Planet Hollywood on the show. PLAYBOY: Are there any sacred cows when it comes to subjects you wouldn't tackle on The Simpsons? You regularly make fun of religion. GROENING: One of my favorite jokes is Homer seeking refuge in a church from a mob and the Reverend Lovejoy saying, "Well, maybe you should go become a mis­sionary in the South Pacific." Homer says, "I'm not religious. I never paid attention in church." The mob is chasing him, and Homer runs away, yelling, "Save me, Jebus!" He can't remember the guy's name. We also did a parody of a commercial about the new Catholic Church diat was shot like a beer commercial, [in an announcer's voice] "The new Catholic Church. We've changed." Fox asked us to change it to Presbyterian because they would be less likely to come after us with pitchforks. PLAYBOY: Has anyone ever come after you with pitchforks? GROENING: Often.

PLAYBOY: Homer has said, "A woman is like a beer." What else about women can we learn from him?

GROENING: A lot of men have thanked me for a Chief Wiggum line. He gives Marge a ticket, and as she drives away he says wistfully, "Why are all the beautiful ones crazy?"

PLAYBOY: How would you characterize Homer and Marge's sex life? GROENING: We didn't do the standard sitcom device of the wife not wanting to sleep with the husband. Marge is attracted to Homer. They have a healthy, if goofy, sex life. They giggle a lot. In my experience there is not quite as much las­civious laughter in bed. PLAYBOY: Has Homer ever cheated on her? GROENING: He and Ned Flanders went to Las Vegas and got drunk and woke up in a hot tub, married. I wanted Homer and Flanders to be naked in the hot tub, but we ended up being cautious. They woke up married to Vegas floozies and fled. There were no consequences whatsoever. We did later refer to Homer's "Vegas wife," and last season we had a funeral for her. Marge was mad, but she went. PLAYBOY: Did Homer confess? GROENING: I can't remember. Here's the weird thing about having done 400 epi­sodes: I have only a certain amount of space in my brain for Simpsons knowledge. PLAYBOY: Does it astound you that other people know more about The Simpsons than you do?

GROENING: Many fans do. There are a bunch of websites. One is Nohomers .net, which has the most vocal fans. They often act like spurned lovers if they don't like something. They notice everything. With The Simpsons, you are rewarded for paying attention. If you don't pay atten-

don, fine, the show will roll by you. But if you do pay close attention, there are all sorts of secret little details. PLAYBOY: Do you take credit for shows that followed: Family Guy, South Park and even SpongeBob?

GROENING: After The Simpsons came a bunch of creator-driven animated proj­ects that don't look like anything else on TV, though they have their own style and pacing and rules. PLAYBOY: What's your favorite? GROENING: South Park at its best is some of the most astonishing TV ever made. I love the episode about Mel Gibson. The South Park kids go to see The Passion of the Christ and feel ripped off, so they jour­ney to Malibu to meet Gibson to get their money back. It was almost anticipatory. Mel Gibson is depicted as this underpants-wearing lunatic doing cartwheels. PLAYBOY: It has been reported that you and your colleagues at The Simpsons loathe Family Guy. Is it true? GROENING: There's a sense of healthy competition between the various staffs of the cartoon shows. But as far as I'm concerned, the more cartoons on TV the

better. I'm glad to see them out there. PLAYBOY: In an episode called "Cartoon Wars," South Park attacked Family Guy. One bit had the show's cultural refer­ences picked at random by a manatee. GROENING: I'm glad South Park went after someone other than us. They can be vicious.

PLAYBOY: When he was asked about it, South Park co-creator Matt Stone said, "It's not like we're Biggie and Tupac." GROENING: Yeah. Thank God cartoon­ists are wimps. If you make a cartoon­ist angry, you're going to wind up in a cartoon. There are usually no drive-by shootings.

PLAYBOY: Do you find it ironic that Fox owner Rupert Murdoch, known for his conservative politics, has broadcast one of the most liberal shows on TV for almost two decades? GROENING: When I met him, he said he liked the show. He seemed sincere. Yes, there were little dollar signs in his eyes, but he does seem to be a fan. He's been on. He introduced himself as "the evil billionaire tyrant Rupert Murdoch." PLAYBOY: Is it unsettling or just ironic to be

part of the same company as Fox News? GROENING: Fox News gives me a head­ache and not even so much for its politi­cal content but the spinning logos and American flags and music designed to scare you shitless. Who needs it? We make fun of Fox News on the show. The most fun we had was putting a news crawl like theirs across the bottom of the screen. It said things like "Rupert Murdoch: terrific dancer," "Brad Pitt plus Albert Einstein equals Dick Cheney," "Study: 92 percent of Democrats are gay," "The Bible says Jesus favored capital gains cut." PLAYBOY: What was the reaction at the network?

GROENING: We were forbidden ever to do it again. Fox said it would confuse viewers. I don't see how you would think it's real news on a cartoon show, but we'll see. PLAYBOY: When you spread a liberal mes­sage by way of Fox, do you feel subversive? GROENING: It's fun anytime you can piss off a right-wing lunatic, but it's also fun to piss off a left-wing lunatic. In fact every­body on the show is concerned about not being preachy or heavy-handed. We try to mix it up. Sometimes we go for satire and take a point of view we don't agree with. In one of our classic shows Marge suc­cessfully gets the violent version of Itchy cf Scratchy banned from television. As a result, children actually go out and play in the sunshine and have a good time. We're saying the direct result of heavy-handed censorship is this pleasant outcome, which is obviously something we were being completely sarcastic about. PLAYBOY: The Simpsons seems to take spe­cial delight in skewering Republicans. GROENING: Ever since I was a kid the Republican politicians have seemed like villainous buffoons. Since Richard Nixon. He was such a cardboard villain. All these guys since seem to be more of the same. I have this obsession with Nixon. On The Simpsons, Milhouse is named after him. On Futurama, we made Nixon's head in the jar president of Earth. George W. Bush seems to me equally cartoony, and we've only barely begun to take him on. More to come. But the Simpsons staffers don't agree with one another politically. I'm at one end of the spectrum with a lew other people on the left, but we've got some rabid Republicans, too. At this stage, though, there are no pro-war people on staff that I can think of. Anybody who was a supporter of Bush has abandoned him at this point. They're too embarrassed. PLAYBOY: You mentioned Futurama. Why does your sexy leading female character have only one eye?

GROENING: I didn't want to animate women who looked as if they were being drawn by horny animators. I wanted to go for something a little more subtle. The standard depiction of a sexy woman in science fiction is tank top, buxom, two eyes. So I thought, Okay, one eye. Can we make one eyeball sexy? I think we did, {continued on page 145)

but some guys don't like it. They like two eyes on their women. Some of the Simp­sons writers have said my biggest mistake was making Leela a cyclops. Apparently guys like more than one giant eye in the middle of the face. Who knew? PLAYBOY: Horny animators? Are they? GROENING: Isn't it obvious? There has been an intent to arouse with cartoons and comics going back to Betty and Veronica in Archie. It's hard to beat Jessica Rabbit in Wlw Framed Roger Rabbit'1! When it came time to design the women on Fuliiranui I went on the Internet and looked up dis­cussions of the sexiest women in cartoons. Surprisingly, a lot of people discuss this subject. There was no agreement on what was sexy, so I went my own way. PLAYBOY: Who were considered some of the sexiest women in cartoons? GROENING: BetIv Rubble. PLAYBOY: Not Wilma?

GROENING: No one likes Wilma. Every­one wants to sleep with Betty. PLAYBOY: You have taken on sex in your book l.uve Is Hell. Is it? GROENING: Yes. No. I don't know. It was. Often. A revealing thing is all those comic strips were making fun of self-help books but were secretly designed to help me. PLAYBOY: How did they help you? GROENING: Guys don't write about rela­tionships in cartoons. They write about violent fantasies and stuff that puts women off. So I thought. I'll use my bunny rabbits and write about relation­ships and be vulnerable. PLAYBOY: With the goal of getting dates? GROENING: That's why guys do any­thing, no?

PLAYBOY: How has dating changed for you? GROENING: I don't have to constantly mentally calculate how much is being spent at dinner. Also I don't have to worry that my car will break down and I'll have to get help from my date with the tire iron, which happened more than once. I've gone on two dates when I got a flat tire, and both times the women felt sorry for me and enlisted the help of surly, drunken passersby.

PLAYBOY: Do you have a girlfriend now? GROENING: Yes. She's a photographer. I have thought it would be really cool to travel and do a book together—me. nude, on beaches around the world. PLAYBOY: You were married for many years. Alter that was it strange to go back to dating?

GROENING: Yeah, dating's no fun. Unfor­tunately it's part of the process of getting to know someone. I once said, "Love is like a snowmobile racing across the tun­dra and then suddenly it Hips over, pin-

ning you underneath. At night, the ice weasels come." A lot of people have that on their MySpace page. PLAYBOY: If you had known we'd have Google and your comments would live forever online, would you have never said certain things in the first place? GROENING: Yeah. Many. In many ways the future- has turned out to be weirder than I imagined. I never thought I would be driving down the street and see the local laqueria with a banner in my handwriting advertising its taco platter, but my hand­writing lor The Simpsons has gotten lse on the Internet as a font. It has been down­loaded and is used in movies, on books, in advertisements. In general The Simpsons is among the most bcxjtlegged creative prop­erties in the world. 1 find it much more amusing than the Fox lawyers do. II some bakery does a Bart Simpson birthday cake. Fox wants its cut. There's a Russian Simp­sons coloring book that looks as though the guy who drew it was shown a picture of The Simpsons lor five seconds, was never able to look at it again and dropped it from his memory. I had a large collection of Bart Sanchez ceramic figurines from Tijuana, but I lost dozens of them in the earthquake. Priceless, priceless treasures—gone. I have Bart varmulkes from Israel and from Italy little glass Bail figurines peeing. PLAYBOY: Are you proud? GROENING: Sure.

PLAYBOY: You're even proud of the kids who emulate Bart? GROENING: Especially. PLAYBOY: You once said the only way you could justify all the TV you watched as a child was to make your own TV show. How much did you watch? GROENING: If I were to look at a TV schedule for any weeknighl in the 1960s, I'd go, "Yeah, 1 was watching.' My mem­ory goes back even further. I remember the premiere episode olDennis the Menace in 1959, the animated opening sequence of this Tasmanian devil-like cyclone spin­ning out. I was so excited that there was an actual menace on television. If I had to go back to the first impetus for The Simp­sons it would be that night in 1959 when that pilot episode was broadcast and this cyclone of a menace came out. It was a kid! I was so excited. It turned out to be this fairly namby-pamby pseudo-bad boy who had a slingshot bin didn't ever seem to use it. Bart Simpson is basically what Dennis should have been. PLAYBOY: Did your parents allow you to watch as much TV as you wanted? GROENING: Yes.

PLAYBOY: Did you restrict your children's I V viewing?

GROENIN6: Not at all. It was my escape. I wasn't going to be a hypocrite. PLAYBOY: Generally were you more or less permissive than your parents? GROENING: I appalled some of" my friends with how undisciplined I was as a parent. My kids talked back to me, and I laughed it oil. Now they tell me I'm not funny anymore. I just assume they're kidding. As I said, my son said he wishes Seth MacFarlane were his father. So I annoy the hell out of other parents. I'm a really bad example. I'm the dad I wished 1 had. I try to let my kids have a good time. PLAYBOY: What did you ;illow your kids to do that your father would have prohibited? GROENING: I took my 15-year-old to see Margaret Cho and Sarah Silver-man perform their stand-up comedy. It singed the hair oil the top of my head. My kid laughed.

PLAYBOY: Do you make your kids do their homework?

GROENING: I ask them to, sure. I make vague gestures toward having them do the right thing.

PLAYBOY: Ho they have a curfew? GROENING: All the good stuff happens after midnight, let's face it—even as a kid. Ice cream certainly tastes better after midnight. There is a little bit of Homer Simpson in me, okay? PLAYBOY: Life in Hell was written about LA. Is it hell there?

GROENING: Yes. though that was really about I..A. when I first arrived hereafter college. I had a series of lousy jobs. My very first was as a movie extra in When Every Day Was the Fourth of July. I don't think I've ever admitted this. I played a member of a lynch mob. There is a vendor selling miniature electric chairs; one of the members of the mob gets into a light with the vendor over the price of" the electric chairs. There were other memorable jobs. I wanted to be a writer, so I looked in the help-wanted ads. I saw one that said. "Wanted: writer-chaufTeur." I got the job. Dur­ing the day I drove this retired movie director around, and at night I would ghostwrite his autobiography. He had made a couple of B Westerns and was obsessed with his mother. When I drove him around he would tell me. "This was the house where I went to Clark Gable's party." Then we'd go by the same man­sion and he'd say, "That's where Laurel and Hardy lived." I don't think Laurel and Hardy ever really lived together. I got fired because 1 said he should write a little less about his mother. PLAYBOY: What came next? GROENING: 1 applied for a job at TV Ctude, writing synopses of shows, and they told me I didn't get the job because 1 used the word lesbian. Thai's what the show was about, but they said, "TV Cuide readers do not want to read that word." Instead I started working for the L.A. Header [a now-defunct alternative

paper] and turned into a rock journal­ist. I just made stuff up. To this day I'm a frustrated rock journalist. PLAYBOY: Apparently, you're also a frus­trated rock-and-roll musician who occa­sionally plays with the Rock Bottom Remainders.

GROENING: Yes. We are coming up on our loth anniversary. It's an all-writers rock group with Stephen King. Dave Barry, Amy Tan and many others. 1 take pride in being the least-talented member. I don't even play an instrument. I sing in the backup critics' chorus with Greil Marcus. That's how I snuck in. I had a tambourine at one point, but they took it away. The height of our life as a rock-and-roll band was performing at the Hollywood Palladium and having Bruce Springsteen come out for the encore of "Gloria." Alter the show, Bruce told us, "Don't get any better." It was great because we could actually fulfill that. PLAYBOY: How did your early jobs lead to The Simpsons?

GROENING: First came Life in Hell. 1 worked at a photocopy place. A perk was that when I wasn't fighting with customers—an unavoidable part of the job—I was making copies of my comics. I copied them and took them around and sold them at a record store I worked at, which was another job. Then I started the strip in the L.A. Redder. That was 27 years ago. There were no talent scouts coming, so I

decided to publish my own book, which was the original Life in Hell. That's the one thing I still do completely on my own. I'll take full blame for everything, misspellings and all. PLAYBOY: Because of that, does the strip hold a special place in your heart? GROENING: It certainly gives the game away. "He really can't draw, can he?" I couldn't be hired to work on The Simp­sons. Life in Hell is populated with rab­bits by default. In high school I was drawing funny animals, and people couldn't tell if they were dogs or bears. I gave them long ears and people said, "Oh. they're rabbits." PLAYBOY: Compared with The Simpsons, are you uncensored in Life in Hell} GROENING: 1 went through a phase when I decided to systematically use every possible profanity. The strip kept getting kicked out of newspapers, so I stopped. At the very beginning I had to decide whether or not to give the rabbits genitals. Bugs Bunny is neu­tered. All those characters are, really; there's nothing down there. I tried drawing Binky Bunny with a penis for a while, but people were bothered by it. Akbar and Jeff appeared naked on the cover of The \illtige Write with full frontal nudity. On The Simpsons we have shown Bart with full frontal nudity in a French laundry-detergent commercial. In The Simpsons Mox'ie we can show things we do not show on

television. You will see nudity, but it's not who you want to see naked. PLAYBOY: The Simpsons has brought in bil­lions of dollars.

GROENING: Rupert Murdoch swims naked in one of (hose big vats of coins like L'ncle Scrooge in the Donald Duck comics. We've got the videotapes, but as long as he keeps (hose royally checks coming in.... PLAYBOY: Besides the fact that you don't have to worry about how much a din­ner date is going to cost, how has wealth changed your life?

GROENING: My friends and I used to sit around when we had so little money that we had to split a burger at Astro Burger on Melrose Avenue and lalk about what we would do if we ever had enough money to pay our rent on time. We won­dered if we would live the way rich peo­ple were supposed to live or if we would live pretty much as we did then, except that we would have bigger piles of comic books and toys. Sadly, we've got bigger piles ol comic books and toys. PLAYBOY: The Simpsons has won numer­ous awards and accolades. Do any of them mean more than others? Time said yours was the best television show of the century.

GROENING: Ail executive at Fox said, "I'll go further. It's the best show in the history of the world." I went. "Wow." Our goal has always been to make each other—the writers, the animators and the actors— laugh. We're really glad when it turns out that a TV audience seems to like it too. PLAYBOY: You've also been criticized by prominent people over the years. Were you surprised when I he first president Bush said American families should be more like the Waltons and less like the Simpsons? GROENING: We were delighted with such an timer Fudd-y line. He said it on a Monday. At the time, we were on Thursday night. We quickly did some animation so that on Thursday we had the Simpsons sitting in front of the TV, watching a tape of the actual George Bush saying the line. Bart turns to Homer and says, "Hey. man. we're just like the Waltons. We're both praying for an end to the Depression." PLAYBOY: You've had many other crit­ics. Former drug czar William Bennett criticized Bail.

GROENING: We were duly honored. He-was wandering through a drug-rehab clinic and saw a Simpsons poster on the wall, and he told the addicts that wasn't going to help them. He said Bart wasn't a good role model. We love it when peo­ple go after us. America is full of people who love to pretend to be offended. It's always momentary, and it always passes. We respond in kind. It's the old Dally Duck vs. timer Fudd thing. If someone wants to behave like timer Fudd, you have to come back at him just the way Daffy Duck would—with a big mallet.

