Montauk Summer

In 1975 Michael Dweck took a train from Manhattan to the village of Montauk at the tip of Long Island. He'd heard that the Rolling Stones were recording at Andy Warhol's house out there, so he went seeking Mick and the gang. Dweck never found the Stones. What he did find was Montauk—its beaches of blond sand and straw grass, its beckoning surf and its women. Thirty-plus years later the Stones' Black and Blue album is a classic and most of eastern Long Island is a zoo. But Montauk is still that sleepy enclave Dweck discovered in 1975. He fell in love, and the romance still blazes. Now an award-winning photographer, he has turned his lens on the beauty and beauties of this enchanting place. You can almost smell the sea.