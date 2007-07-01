The girlfriend experience

Nnaa avalon is a dream come true, the girl who does everything you want

AND NOTHING YOU DON'T. SHE'S ALSO ONE OF THE NEW BREED OF "INDEPENDENT PROVIDERS" REMAKING THE WAY MEN CAN FIND COMPANIONSHIP—FOR A PRICE

S^ jet>s say yOU've jusr arrived in Las Vegas, checked into the Palms and won huge at tne craPs tables. Probably the next thing you'll want to do is get a girl—a girl for hire, most likely, because time is short, your wad is big, and besides, they're everywhere: slinking around the Fremont Street Experience area, in bars all along the Strip, at legal brothels like the Chicken Ranch, about an hour's drive away. But of course you're a very special person, and you're thinking the girl has to be very special too—in fact, the best this glitz-monster town has to offer. Ah, well then, so sorry for you, because it's too late. You haven't done your homework. Her name is Nikki Avalon, and tonight she's taken. You haven't written her e-mails. You haven't sent her your references. You haven't even been to her website, nikkiavalon.com, to check out her rates ($500 an hour, $800 for two hours, with substantial discounts cheerfully given to educators and activists, left leaning and right). You have done nothing, so no Nikki Avalon for you.

Nikki Avalon (opposite page) wants to make you happy, and she's using the web and her entrepreneurial smarts to do it.