The grills next door

IF THE YEAR WERE A MEAL, .....HER

WOULD BE DESSERT. ITS THE SEASON FOR FRIENDS, FOR BEING OUTSIDE, FOR PLAY OF ALL KINDS, FOR STAYING UP LATE ONE NIGHT SHARING OLD

MEMORIES, cntn

STAYING UP LATE THE NEXT MAKING NEW ONES. SUMMER IS ALL ABOUT THE MAGICAL COMBINATION OF

FREEDOM AND INDULGENCE: TO PARE DOWN TO THE MOST MINIMAL CLOTHING POSSIBLE (IF A ' ' T ALL) OR TO BELLY FLOP INlw ».,e POOL WEARING A SEERSUCKER SUIT

Jummer, in short, gives you license to act like a kid again. Of course, this kid should know how to play with fire constructively and be old enough to mix a damn fine cocktail, which brings us to the matter at hand: food and booze built for the backyard. For one, you'll need to master fire, for the other, ice. One requires a firm hand with tongs, the other the ability to balance cooling and kick. Tom Colicchio of Craftsteak and Top Chef fame gets things started by telling us how to pull off the perfect porterhouse using a grill, as well as how to dress it up with stunning side dishes. To wash all that down, we then engage in some time travel and tour the past 100 years of summer cocktails, selecting one for each decade, including the drink we think fits summer 2007 like a wet T-shirt on your hot next-door neighbor. Hey, maybe she likes steak....