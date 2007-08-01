Playmate: Tamara Sky

NO CHANCE OF CLOUD5 IN MISS AUGUSTS FUTURE

Tamara Sky has been called the world's hottest D) and "the turntable goddess," but we like to think of her as Miss August. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, the 22-year-old bronze beauty moved to Miami three years ago and discovered the city's sizzling nightclub scene. Listening to those thumping beats, she came down with a case of spin fever. Tamara practiced up to five hours a day for a month before landing her first Dj gig. Soon after, she met her manager, Dove, who booked her a sec­ond gig-in Canciin. Miss August has since deejayed in Europe, Central America and throughout the U.S. She's always on the

move, so much so that she doesn't know where home is any­more. "Coming up this year," Tamara says, "I have Dubai, Ibiza, France and South Africa on the agenda." She has also recorded her first vocal track and would like to try acting. "I want to do action movies," she says. "I'm into fighting and used to do kick-boxing and jujitsu. I have five brothers, so I was always hanging with the boys. I'm kind of a tomboy. When I deejay, I have to dress like a girl, but otherwise I like to wear sweatpants and big T-shirts. I like to be comfortable and usually borrow pants from my guy friends." We suspect volunteers are already lining up.

MISS AUGUST

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

NAME:-

3^ 2.4 ?4

BUST:__U *S___WATST: *~\ HTPS. L/ I

HEIGHT:__L^__ML_____WEIGHT:.

BIRTH DATE : F£B ? 20 »K

ambitions:

BIRTHPLACE:

turn-ons :

, SPORTS

. AMtMAL

FIVE PLACES WITH GREAT NTCHTTTFF:

; COSTA

WHAT I MISS MOST ABOUT PUERTO RTCO:

THE KEY TO MY snrrEfig.X B^XEVg GOD

TH& NU?ST

A

sports 1 love to play or

f oA$IS&TOnLL f