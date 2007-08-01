Small-town Triplets

The Sotterfield sisters

Slop rubbing your eyes—you're not seeing tri­ple. Nor are you being fooled by some kind of Photoshop magic. Meet the Satterfield triplets (bottom right, from left): Vicki, Sarah and Rachel, identically beautiful 23-year-old blondes from a small town near Lake Erie in Ohio. Not long ago the girls sent a letter and some photos to Hef. Four days later they got a letter back saying, "Come to the Playboy Mansion." The girls had never been outside Ohio. What better place to go for an adventure?

When we sat down for a chat with the triplets, Vicki told us straight up, "You can ask us any question. We're not shy" The answer is no, they have never all been with the same guy at the same time. But Rachel and Sarah once gave a threesome a go. "We were out having a good time," Rachel tells us. "All of a sudden we were at a hotel with a guy, and we were clowning around. All good fun, you know. We were laughing at the guy because he couldn't do anything. He'd had too much to drink. He missed out on the opportu­nity of a lifetime." Has a better reason for moderation ever been suggested?

Seeing triplets this hot leaves most men tongue-tied. "We don't go out a lot, but when we do we tend to have a lot of problems," says Vicki. "People come up to us, guys and girls, and say, 'Oh my God, are you twins?' And we're like, 'No, we're triplets.' Everywhere we go people are like. 'There's three of that girl!"' A tip for would-be wooers: "1 hate when guys say, 'You're pret­tier than your sister,'" Vicki tell us. "That's the last thing we want to hear. Because if he were talking to one of my sisters, he'd say the same thing."

So how do you tell them apart? "I have two dim­ples," Rachel says. "We're like the Girls Next Door," Vicki adds. "Sarah is kind of like Holly. She's the first one, you know. And Rachel always tries to be pretty and likes to organize things and throw parties, so she's like Bridget. And they tell me I'm like Kendra." To sum it up: "We're all the same but different." Got it.

As for the future, these curvy triplets are California dreaming. "We're all dancers and entertainers," says Vicki. "We need to be in L.A. We want to go back to the Mansion. We want to be in playboy. Our long-term goal is to be Playmates." They're off to a good start.