American Muscle

Detroit's nee-muscle car movement is the best thing to happen to American roads since the original breed. Here is our pick off the hottest, most aggressive street beasts, both new and old

orty years ago the most exciting revolution in , the annals of the American car industry gave birth to a new breed of automobile. The Detroit companies began cramming powerful V8 engines into a new series of long-hooded coupes and offer­ing them with upgraded components and sexy names at then-bargain prices. They were called mus­cle cars. Across the country, hotshots settled scores at the blink of a traffic light. Tires shrieked and rub­ber burned as factory engineers tested their latest modifications on Detroit's Woodward Avenue after dark. The names of these cars became legend: Ford Shelby Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro Z28, Pontiac Firebird 400, Dodge Challenger, Plymouth Barra­cuda. On America's long, wide roads, nothing from Europe or Japan could touch them. In the sleepy 1970s the orl embargo, onerous

safety regulations and emissions controls put the whole phenomenon on hold. But now, after much too long a wait, high-performance Ameri­can cars are back. We are currently three years into the reborn muscle-car movement. With all the new technology and efficiency, America's Big Three have relaunched their muscle cars with even meatier engines and better roadholding. Never has so much horsepower been available for so little bread. Meanwhile, the vintage classics are selling at auction for Van Gogh-worthy prices—well into the seven figures in some cases. Here is our pick of the hottest 21st century foxes, photographed next to the original beauties that inspired them. The new models are on the market now or soon will be. For more info on buying vintage machines, see playboy.com/musclecars.