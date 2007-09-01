Playboy's 2007 Pigskin Preview

By Gary Cole

Last season's national college championship again proved that the most talented football team does not always win the big game. It wasn't that the Florida Gators were without gifted players on both sides of the ball; it was simply that Ohio State appeared, at least on paper, to hold the stronger hand. But then those two mysterious characters that don't make their pres­ence known until the opening kickoff—momentum and emotion—emerged. Suddenly the Buckeyes' Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Troy Smith, became almost ordinary, and Florida quarterback Chris Leak displayed a calm and confidence thai had not been consistently present earlier in his collegiate career. .And the Buckeyes got blown out.

Let's also give credit to Florida coach Urban Meyer, who not only came up with the right game plan but imbued his players with a con­fidence and poise that made them the better team that day. By taking just two seasons to turn former Gators coach Ron Zook's talented but

underachieving group of recruits into national champions, Meyer has earned the honor of being Playboy Coach of the Year for 2007.

In the past few seasons, coaching charisma has become more valuable than ever. Notre Dame lured Charlie Weis from the New England Patriots. Texas and USC hung on tightly to the high-profile and highly successful Mack Brown and Pete Carroll, respectively, while Louisville, with less football tradition and fewer dollars, lost Bobby Petrino, the latest football-coaching wunderkind, to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Ala­bama took a desperate gamble by giving the farm to Nick Saban, an unlikely resident for the likes of Tuscaloosa. And no one even both­ers to make a stink anymore when a football coach earns five or 10 times as much as a history professor. College presidents may not see the wisdom of a play-off system, but they do understand that winning increases a school's visibility and puts cash into the endowmcnl fund. When we look at the teams in this year's top 25, we see that most of the names are familiar, but the deck, as usual, has been shuffled. Let's take a look at who is likely to come out on top.

l.USC

Coach: Pele Carroll

Last year: 1 1-2, including a 32-18 victory over Michigan m the Rose Bowl.

Offense: Quarterback John David Booty is a Heisman contender. He's backed up by Mark Sanchez and highly touted incoming freshman Aaron Corp. Two-time Playboy All America Sam Baker leads the line. A half-dozen talented candidates are waiting for a shot at tailback, but the receiving corps is slightly diminished with the loss of superstars Dwayne Jarrett and Steve Smith. Six-foot-five Patrick Turner could become Booty's favorite target. Defense: With at least six potential All-Americans, the Trojan defense will dominate. Sedrick Ellis is a beast inside on the defensive line, with Law­rence Jackson providing a big pass rush from his end spot. Playboy All .America Keith Rivers, Rey Maualuga and Brian Gushing make up the best linebacking unit in the nation. With Terrell Thomas. Taylor Mays and Kevin Ellison, (here is no falloff in the secondary.

Coach Pete Carroll has once again loaded the bus with blue-chip players at USC, and the Trojans are ready for another run at a national championship

07

1. USC (li-i)

2.WEST VIRGINIA (ill)

3. OHIO STATE (io-2)

4. FLORIDA (io-2)

5. LSU (io-2)

6.TEXAS (io-2)

7. MICHIGAN (io-2)

8. BOISE STATE (li-i)

9.AUBURN(9-3)

10. LOUISVILLE (9-3)

11. ARKANSAS (9-3)

12. OKLAHOMA (9-3)

13. VIRGINIA TECH (9-3)

14. UCLA (9-3)

15.WISCONSIN (9-3)

16. RUTGERS (9-3)

17. OREGON STATE (8-4)

18.TENNESSEE(8-4)

19.WAKE FOREST (iW)

20. BOSTON COLLEGE (&4)

21. NEBRASKA (*W)

22.TEXAS CHRISTIAN (8-4)

23. GEORGIA TECH (8-4)

24. ARIZONA (8-4)

25. OKLAHOMA STATE (8-4)

Schedule: Road games at Nebraska, Notre Dame and California will be a challenge. The Trojans must be wary of UCLA in their regular-season finale. Prediction: L'SC is too good not to make a strong run for another national championship. 11-1

2. West Virginia Coach: Rich Rodriguez Last year: 11-2. The Moun­taineers beat Georgia Tech 38-35 in the Gator Bowl.

Offense: No weaknesses here. Quarter­back Patrick White, a junior, is fast, accu­rate, tough and a leader. Playboy All America Steve Slaton is a consistently explosive tailback, and the line is big and strong. The wide receivers can catch and block for the run game. Very few defenses will have a chance to contain West Virginia's offensive firepower. Defense: This unit should be better than last year's, with more depth and experience in the secondary as Rodri­guez continues to recruit blue-chip ath­letes. The biggest problem: The offense scores so quickly and so often that the defense finds itself back out on the field before it gets a chance to rest. Schedule: Who can beat the Moun­taineers this year? Louisville and Rut­gers have a shot, but West Virginia appears to have the edge on both in speed and experience. Anything less than a berth in the Bowl Championship Series will be a disappointment. Prediction: 11-1

.:,-;:]^ 3. Ohio State ':t"i" iT Coach: Jim Tressel '-' • 'J Last year: 12-1. The Buck­eyes were dominating until the BCS national championship, in which Flor­ida dismantled them, 41-14. Offense: How do you replace Troy Smith, the Heisman-winning quarter­back, and Ted Ginn Jr., who threatened to break a long one every time he touched the ball? You don't. Ohio State is never without an abundance of talented players, but none compare to Smith and Ginn. Of three candidates for quarterback, Todd Boeckman is most familiar with the sys­tem and will likely start. The Buckeyes will be good up front, especially with tack­les Kirk Barton and Alex Boone. Chris "Beanie" Wells will start at tailback. Defense: While the offense searches for new leaders, the defense will keep the team in every contest. Playboy All Amer­ica James Laurinaitis is the latest in a long list of outstanding Buckeyes linebackers. At cornerback, Malcolm Jenkins leads a very quick secondary. Schedule: Very favorable. The Buckeyes open at home against Youngstown Slate and Akron. Then there's a road trip against relatively weak Washington, followed by Northwestern, Minnesota and Purdue. By

then Ohio State should have its oflfense in order and be ready for the toughies: Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan. Prediction: 10-2

4. Florida

Coach: Playboy Coach of the Year Urban Meyer Last year: 13-1 and BCS national champions after making a very good Ohio State team look very bad in the last game of the season. Offense: Until someone figures out how to slow down Meyer's spread offense, it will dominate. Quarterback Chris Leak has graduated, but strong-armed Tim

SEE PLAYBOY'S TOP 40, READ MORE ABOUT THE PLAYBOY ALL AMERICAS AND VISIT THE ALL AMERICA AWARDS WEEKEND AT PLAYBOY.COM/COLLEGEFOOTBALL.

Tebow, who saw plenty of action last year, is ready to be the Gators' main man. Kestahn Moore will likely start at tailback, and wide receiver Louis Murphy was impressive this spring. Defense: Opponents with strong pass­ing attacks may be able to exploit some holes here. Florida's corners are inex­perienced, and the line doesn't have the depth you would expect from a defend­ing national champion. Schedule: Favorable. Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia and Florida State are all home games. The Gators must beware of their October 6 road game at LSU. Prediction: 10-2

5. LSU

Coach: Les Miles : Last year: 11-2

Offense: Matt Flynn may not be as big or strong-armed as JaMarcus Russell, the man he replaces at quarterback, but who is? However. Flynn, the 2005 Peach Bowl offensive MVP, has the skills to lead the Tigers to an SEC champion­ship and beyond. In the spring game, redshirt freshman tunning back Rich­ard Murphy served notice that he is a serious contender for the starting tail­back spot, though he's sure to get some stiff competition from Keiland Williams. Wide receiver Early Doucet should be the Tigers' leading pass catcher. Defense: Once again LSU is loaded here, despite the loss of safety LaRon Landry to the NFL. Playboy All Amer­ica tackle Glenn Dorsey is tough against the rush and gets excellent support from linebacker Ali Highsmith. Schedule: Favorable. The difficult games—Virginia Tech, Florida, Auburn and .Arkansas—are all at home. Prediction: 10-2

v- , 6. Texas ^ v«T Coach: Mack Brown -• '^' Last year: 10-3, including an Alamo Bowl win over Iowa. The Longhorns have won at least 10 games in each of the past six seasons. Offense: Texas is strong at the skill posi­tions, but it will need to fill three spots on the line. Quarterback Colt McCoy did a remarkable job filling the shoes of graduated star Vince Young, throw­ing for 29 touchdowns and 2,570 yards, the best for a freshman at the school. Running back Jamaal Charles, who has averaged 6.2 yards a carry, returns for his junior season. The Longhorns have a stellar group of receivers, including Playboy All America Limas Sweed. Defense: Texas lost some big-time talent in corner Aaron Ross, the Thorpe Award winner last season, end Tim Crowder and safety Michael Griffin. Frank Okam, a 2006 Playboy All America, will be the senior leader around whom Brown will build this year's (continued on page 118)

PIGSKIN PREVIEW

(continued from page 108)

defense. There's no shortage of young tal­ent waiting for an opportunity. Schedule: With four of its first five games at home, Texas should get off to a galloping start. Prediction: 10-2

7. Michigan

Coach: Lloyd Carr begins

his 13th season. Last year: 11-2. The Wolverines' only losses were to Ohio State and to USC in the Rose Bowl.

Offense: Firepower galore. Chad Henne, who begins his fourth season as starting quarterback, is on track to eclipse every major career passing record at Michigan. An excellent receiving corps featuring Playboy All .America Mario Manningham gives Henne lots of good targets. Mike Hart, who placed fifth in last year's Heis-man Trophy balloting, is a horse out of the backfield. There is also plenty of muscle up front widi Playboy All America Jake Long anchoring the critical left tackle position. Defense: The studs on last year's de­fense—LaMarr Woodley, Alan Branch, Leon Hall and David Harris—were all seniors. They will be replaced by a group of new' seniors who have a lot less experience.

Schedule: Having eight home games, including the first four of the season, is a major advantage for the Wolverines. Prediction: 10-2

8. Boise State

Coach: Chris Petersen is entering his second season. Last year: 13-0. The Broncos' 43-42 overtime win over Oklahoma in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl was one of the great college games of all time. Offense: The team returns four dominant offensive linemen, including Playboy All America left tackle Ryan Clady. Tailback Ian Johnson hopes for another storybook season. Vinny Per-retta and Jeremy Childs are a pair of playmaking wide receivers. The Bron­cos will again run opponents ragged on the bright blue football field in Boise. Defense: Boise needs to replace two tackles and a couple of strong linebackers, but the team has talent and depth return­ing everywhere else on this unit. Schedule: Let's be honest. The Broncos are too good for their Western Athletic Conference schedule. Prediction: 11-1

/^""V 9. Auburn

Coach: Tommy Tuberville Last year: 11-2. The Tigers

beat Nebraska 17-14 in the Cotton Bowl.

Offense: Tuberville will build the offense

around Brandon Cox, who enters his

third season as starting quarterback. Run­ning back Kenny Irons, now playing in the NFL, will be tough to replace, and four of five offensive linemen will be first-year starters. Tuberville has recruited well, however, and lots of talented young play­ers are ready to make their mark. Defense; "ITie Tigers have a strong front seven who will be in attack mode most of the time. Opponents will have to double-team defensive end Quentin Groves to keep him out of the backfield. The kick­ing game will feel the loss of punter Kody Bliss and placekicker John Vaughn. Schedule: Auburn's ability to win on the road will be the key to a successful season. The Tigers travel to Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Georgia. Prediction: 9-3

£^>V 10. Louisville *^ £T Coach: Steve Kragthorpe -•"£¦¦ makes his debut after replac­ing Bobby Petrino, who compiled a 41-9 record in four years with Louisville. Lost year: 12-1, including a 24-13 win over Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl. Offense: The Cardinals seldom score fewer than 30 points. Kragthorpe inherits Playboy All America Brian Brohm, argu­ably the best quarterback in college foot­ball. A three-year starter, Brohm threw for 3,049 yards last season. Receivers Harry Douglas and Mario Urrutia will catch most of Brohm's passes this year. Defense: Ten starters return, including standout linebacker Malik Jackson and linemen Adrian Grady and Deantwan "Peanut' Whitehead. While the offense gets most of the ink, the defense was very stubborn last season. Schedule: The early schedule is easy, but November road games against West Virginia and South Florida and home against Rutgers will be a stiff challenge. Prediction: 9-3

11. Arkansas Coach: Houston Nutt Last year: 10-4. The Razor-backs opened the season by getting blown out by USC, 50-14. They recov­ered and won their next 10 games before losing the last one of the regular season to LSU and then dropping games to Florida in the SEC championship and to Wisconsin in the Capital One Bowl. Offense: If you have Playboy All Amer­ica Darren McFadden in your backfield. you have a potent offense. Last year McFadden rushed for more than 1,600 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Felix Jones, who averaged 7.6 yards a carry last season, will be back to keep defenses from loading up against McF'adden. Also returning are quarterback Casey Dick and his top receiver, Marcus Monk. Defense: There's not as much talent here as on the offensive side of the ball. Linebacker Weston Dacus is the team's

leading tackier. The Hogs get a strong pass rush from end Antwain Robinson. Schedule: A bit easier with L'SC off the nonconference schedule. The Hogs' big­gest test comes in November when they face Tennessee and LSU on the road. Prediction: 9-3

12. Oklahoma

Coach: Bob Stoops is 86-19 in eight seasons with the Sooners. Last year: Considering that star run­ning back Adrian Peterson suffered a broken collarbone in the sixth game of the season and missed the rest of the year, the team's 11-3 record was impressive. Offense: Many questions must be answered. Stoops has to choose from three candidates to replace graduated quarterback Paul Thompson. Peterson's decision to head for the NFL means Allen Patrick and Chris Brown, who filled in admirably last season, will be pushed by a couple of talented redshirt freshmen: DeMarco Murray and Mossis Madu. There is plenty of talent at wide receiver and along the line. Defense: Stoops's biggest challenge will be finding replacements for two linebackers who graduated: Rufus Alex­ander, who was the Sooners' leading tackier in 2006, and Zach Latimer, a two-year starter. Junior college Ali-American Mike Reed could fill one of those spots. Early in the season more sorting out will be required along the front line and in the backfield, but a number of talented players are vying for starting spots. Schedule: Seven home games will help. The annual showdown with Texas will happen on October 6. Prediction: 9-3

13. Virginia Tech Coach: Frank Beamer begins his 21st season with the Hokies.

Last year: A very good 10-3 season ended with a loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Offense: Quarterback Sean Glennon will l<xjk to redeem himself after committing four fourth-quarter turnovers that con­tributed to Virginia Tech's bowl loss. Glen­non is a hard worker with a good arm, but the key to his success will be good decision making on the field. Expect the Hokies to run early and often with all-conference running back Branden Ore. Senior Duane Brown and sophomore Sergio Render (six-foot-three, 320 pounds) are two of die best offensive linemen in the conference. Defense: The Hokies led the nation in total defense each of the past two sea­sons. For Beamer's unit to be as good this year, he'll need to find a strong replacement for end Noland Burchette to complement talented Chris Ellis at the other end spot. Brandon Flowers is one of the better cornerbacks in the nation. Watch for sophomore Kam Chancellor

to have an impact once Beamer decides where to play him.

Schedule: The toughest game comes early: September 8 at LSU. Prediction: Hopefully football can offer a temporary distraction as Virginia Tech tries to heal its wounded psyche. 9-3

14. UCLA ^ Coach: Karl Dorrell enters

-• " *-¦ his fifth season. Last year: 7-6. The Bruins finished fourth in the Pac-10, good enough for a fourth consecutive bowl bid. They lost to Florida State in the Emerald Bowl, 44-27. Offense: Dorrell has two experienced quarterbacks returning: Ben Olson, who started five games, and Patrick Cowan, who started eight games after Olson was injured. The four top tailbacks are also back, including Chris Markey, who rushed for 1,107 yards last year. If the Bruins can develop a little more depth on the line, this should be a complete unit. Defense: There aren't many holes on defense, either. Bruce Davis, who had 12.5 sacks, is outstanding at defensive end. Playboy All America Chris Horton joins three other returning starters in the Bruins' secondary. Schedule: With 20 starters returning, half on each side of the ball, this could

be UCLA's opportunity to break into the top 10. Its schedule, however, is difficult. The Bruins will face eight teams that played in bowls last season. BV'U and Notre Dame come to Los Angeles. Prediction: 9-3

15. Wisconsin Coach: Bret Bielema, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors after his first season. Last year: The team had an extremely-successful 12-1 season that surprised some football pundits. Offense: Nine starters return, including sensational running back PJ. Hill, who was seventh in most yards rushed by a fresh­man in NCAA history. Gifted wide receiv­ers Paul Hubbard and Luke Swan join Travis Beckum, one of the best tight ends in the nation. The big challenge? Finding replacements for three-year starting quar­terback John Stocco and left tackle Joe Thomas, the premier offensive lineman in college football last year. Senior Tyler Donovan, who started the final two games of last season when Stocco was injured, and Allan Evridge, a transfer from Kansas State, will vie for the starting QB job. Defense: The Badgers lost key players at safety, middle linebacker and defensive end, but the new linebacking corps will be

the fastest and most athletic in the school's

history. Jack Ikegwuonu is an impact

player at cornerback.

Schedule: lough back-to-back games

against Ohio State and Michigan in

November.

Prediction: 9-3

16. Rutgers

Coach: Greg Schiano begins

his seventh season. Last year: 11-2, including a 37-10 vic­tory over Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Offense: Any offense with Playboy .All America Ray Rice in the backfield will be explosive. Mike Teel returns for his sec­ond season at quarterback; he threw for 2,135 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he needs to throw fewer interceptions (13 last year). The best of several good wide receivers is Kenny Britt. Schiano is look­ing to fill a couple of spots on the line and has to locate a good tight end or two. Defense: Six starters are back on this side of the ball, most notably lineman Eric Fos­ter. Some questions must be answered at linebacker, but the secondary, featuring Courtney Greene at strong safety, is solid. Schedule: Seven of the Scarlet Knights' first eight games are at home. Prediction: Rutgers proves that last season's success was no fluke. 9-3

17. Oregon State Coach: Mike Riley

1 Last year: 10-4. The Beavers eked out a 39-38 win over Missouri in the Sun Bowl.

Offense: Sophomore Sean Canfield, who threw 45 passes last season, appears to have the edge over Lyle Moevao, who has no experience at the collegiate level. Four of five starters return from last season's excel­lent line. Yvenson Bernard is a consistent threat out of the backfield, and Sammie Stroughter is a game breaker, whether he's catching passes or returning punts. Defense: This unit has lots of depth, lots of speed and three of the best linebackers— Derrick Doggett, Alan Darlin and Joey LaRocque—on the West Coast. Schedule: Brutal. Four of the last six conference games are on the road, against California, USC, Washington State and Oregon. Prediction: 8-4

18. Tennessee

Coach: Phillip Fulmer enters I his 16th season at Knoxville. An impressive run, ups and downs included. Last year: 9-4. Two of the Vols' regular-season losses (Florida and LSU) came by a total of only five points. The team fell to Penn State 20-10 in the Outback Bowl. Offense: Fulmer will do everything he can to maximize the skill and experience of quarterback Eric Ainge, whose 67 percent completion mark in 2006 was a Tennessee record. The Vols' wide receivers are un-proven, but Chris Brown and Brad Cottam are excellent and experienced tight ends. Defense: Six starters are gone from last year, including three in the secondary. Some players who were redshirted last sea­son will get their opportunity this year. Brit-ton Colquitt, the fourth Colquitt to punt for Tennessee, is one of the best in the nation. Schedule: More difficult than last sea­son's, with road games at California, Florida and Alabama. Prediction: 8-4

19. Wake Forest Coach: |im Gmbe

JLast year: 11-3. The Demon Deacons lost to Louisville in the Orange Bowl, 24-13.

Offense: Last year's unit was outstanding; this year's promises to be even better. Return­ing at quarterback is ACC Rookie of the Year Riley Skinner, who led the conference in passing efficiency, completion percentage and interception ratio. All-conference center Steve Justice and huge junior guard Chris DeGeare (six-foot-four, 362 pounds) head an excellent line. Fifth-year senior Micah Andrews should get most of the carries. Defense: Only five starters will return, but they could anchor an effective unit if replacements can be found for the three members of the secondary who graduated and for middle linebacker Jon Abbate. who is headed to the NFL. Schedule: Not easy. Wake Forest faces

six teams that played in bowls last season, including an out-of-conference home game against Nebraska. Prediction: 8-4

20. Boston College Coach: Jeff Jagodzinski, former

I offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, takes over for Tom O'Brien, now head coach at North Caro­lina State.

Last year: 10-3, beating Navy 25-24 in (he Meineke Car Care Bowl. Offense: Some adjustments may be in the works with Jagodzinski and new offen­sive coordinator Steve Logan, former head coach at East Carolina. Returning quarterback Matt Ryan, first team All-ACC last season, will provide some much-needed continuity. The Eagles must find some depth for the offensive line. Defense: Among the best in the con­ference last year, and with nine starters returning, the defense should be nearly as good this year. The Eagles will miss line­backer Brian Toal, who will likely be red-shirted after having shoulder surgery. Schedule: Brutal. The Eagles open at home against defending conference champ Wake Forest. The road schedule includes Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Vir­ginia lech, Maryland and Cleinson. Prediction: 8-4

21. Nebraska

Coach: Bill Callahan begins his

1 fourth season. Last year: 9-5

Offense: The switch is complete. The West Coast offense is now at home in Lincoln, and under Callahan's excellent tutelage, it's working. This season the challenge is to integrate a new quarterback to replace two-year starter Zac Taylor. Sam Keller, a trans­fer from Arizona State, where he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, should make the transition with ease. Defense: The Huskers' highly experi-

enced front four must be replaced, and the secondary took a hit when Zack Bowman suffered a knee injury in the spring game. The linebackers, however, are among the best in the conference. Schedule: A couple of nonconference tests (Wake Forest and USC) come early. Back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Texas are the most critical part of the Huskers' conference schedule; Oklahoma isn"t on it. Prediction: 8-4

22. Texas Christian

i.(l Coach: Gary Patterson, who has led TCU to 11 wins in three of the past lour seasons. Last yean 11-2. including a 37-7 win over Northern Illinois in the Poinsettia Bowl. Offense: TCU rushed for nearly 200 yards a game last season. With quarterback Jeff Ballard having graduated, expect the Horned Frogs to rely even more heavily on their ground game. While sophomore Marcus Jackson and redshirt freshman .Andy Dalton compete for the quarterback spot, running back Aaron Brown, who gained 801 yards and caught 34 passes last season, will be the main man on offense. Defense: End Tommy Blake, a Playboy All America, is the heart and soul of this unit. Double-teams on Blake will allow the rest of the defensive front to seal off opponents' rushing attack. TCU was sec­ond nationally in run defense last season, allowing only 60.8 yards a game. Schedule: TCU will have more than it can handle when it \isits Austin on September 8. Prediction: 8-4

23. Georgia Tech

c°acn: (iian (;ai|cv

Last year: 9-5 overall but 7-1 as the ACC Coastal Division champion. Tech lost to West Virginia in a 38-35 shoot-out in the Toyota Gator Bowl. Offense: The big challenge is replacing four-year starting quarterback Reggie Ball. Junior left-hander Taylor Bennett was im-

pressive in the Gator Bowl when he played for the academically ineligible Ball, throw­ing for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Tashard Choice returns after leading the ACC in rushing last season with 1.473 yards. I Tie offense will miss all-world wide receiver Calvin Johnson, now in the NFL. Defense: Eight starters are back, includ­ing linebacker Philip Wheeler and safety Jamal Lewis. Defensive coordinator Jon Tenuta needs replacements for tackle Joe Anoai and linebacker KaMichael Hall, both of whom exhausted their eligibility. Schedule: Tech opens the season on the road at Notre Dame. Maryland and Miami are other road tests. Prediction: 8-4

24. Arizona

Coach: Mike Stoops

l^jsl year: The Wildcats finished 6-6 and were bowl-eligible but not invited. Offense: Stoops has hired Sonny Dykes from Texas Tech as offensive coordinator. Dykes brings the spread offense, which will give this unit a totally different look. He is very high on junior quarterback Willie Tui-tama, who missed a good part of last season with injuries. Running back Chris Henry was lost to the NFL draft, but Chris Jennings and Xavier Smith will ably replace him. Defense: With 10 starters returning from a crew that finished as the number four defense in the conference, .Arizona has a chance for dominance on this side of the ball. End Louis Holmes will provide a strong pass rush, and Spencer Larsen is a big hitter at linebacker. Playboy All America Antoine Cason gives opposing quarterbacks nightmares from his cornerback position. Schedule: The biggest challenges are road games at Cal and USC. Prediction: 8-4

_cp , 25. Oklahoma State ^| & Coach: Mike Gundy

-• ' ^-' Last year: The Cowboys were a respectable 7-ti and beat Alabama 34-31 in the PetroSun Independence Bowl. Offense: Gundy has landed his second strong recruiting class in a row, and the tal­ent is starting to show. |unior Bobby Reid is big (six-foot-three, 230 pounds) and strong-armed. He'll look downfield for Adarius Bowman, one of the best wide receivers in the conference, if not die nation. OSL' aver­aged more than 200 yards in bodi rushing and passing last year.

Defense: Jeremy Nethon, who returns al linebacker after being selected as the Independence Bowl MVP, will be joined by Chris Collins and Patrick Lavine, both winners of Freshman All-American hon­ors in their first year. Schedule: Difficult. The Cowboys have a tough out-of-conference road opener at Georgia. Texas Tech and Texas come to Stillwater. but Texas A&M, Nebraska and ()klahoma are road games. Prediction: 8-4