Playmate: Patrice Hollis

IN VEGAS, WHERE NOTHING IS AS IT APPEARS, MISS SEPTEMBER KEEPS IT REAL

With a skyline dominated by a fake Eiffel Tower and a replica of the Chrysler Building, Las Vegas is the last place you'd look to find natural beauty. But that's where we discovered Patrice Hollis, a fresh-faced wonder whose curves are 100 percent God-given and whose heart is bigger than the Bellagio vault. In a city that jingles day and night to the tune of greed, Miss September works for a charity that helps abused and neglected children. Gambling? She has no time for it. "I work too hard to gamble my money away," the 26-year-old says. "I'd like to use my money from modeling to open my own charity." Patrice's other passion is poetry. "I started writing when I was in high school." she says. "I'm planning a book." Miss September spent her early years as an Air Force brat, living in Guam and then the U.K. before her parents split. Then she came to Las Vegas with her mother and older brother. When she was old enough, she began modeling. She has appeared on The Girls Nexl Door and in videos for artists like Mary J. Blige, Redman and 50 Cent. Patrice says she's hell-bent on making it the honest way. In show biz, she says, she's seen too many wannabes throwing themselves at rich men, trying to use sex to get to the next level. "I'm not that type of person, the one looking for an NBA player with all the jewels and money," she says. "I try to stay humble and down-to-earth, playboy is a huge step. I'm so apprecia­tive!" So are we. What we have here is that rare thing in Vegas: a win-win.

PLAYBOY'S PLAYMATE OF THE MONTH

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

