Horror-film hottie Christa Campbell, offscreen and out of her clothes

No character in any genre of film is more sexy than the horror-flick vixen. Always comely, she tends to do a lot of running while seldom tax­ing the wardrobe department's budget. From Mia Farrow in Rosemary's Baby to Naomi Watts in The Ring, the list of these terrified lovelies is a delicious one. Now, with a resume that includes The Wicker Man, 2001 Maniacs and the upcoming remake of George Romero's zombie classic Day of the Dead, Christa Campbell proudly joins the parade.

When asked to explain her scream technique. Christa laughs. "I don't know what this says about me, but I'm usually the killer, not the victim," she says. "My power as an actress lies in my ability to play angry or crazy parts. In Day of the Dead I'm vicious and nuts."

Indeed. The film calls for her to turn from the beauty you see here into a lurching flesh-eater. She was coached by a "zombie expert" (do you need a degree for that?) who taught her to walk with a stiff lower body and be "hungry from the mouth." "Horror films are so fun," Christa says. "You don't realize how large a following they have until you go to a Fangoria convention."

When not gorging on human flesh, the 33-year-old northern California native is a quiet beauty; she describes herself as shy. She says she works so much these days she has trouble finding the energy to get out of bed. And yes, "I'm very, very single," she says. "I'm hoping to get some dates when this issue of playboy appears!"