Rubber Rules

Byron Newman has always had an eye for the strange and beautiful. Where you find those two things commingling, you will likely find Newman standing by with camera in hand. For more than 20 years the London-based photographer's nudes have appeared in countless books and magazines, including the pages of playboy. For this particular shoot, Newman gathered a select group of English models—(in order) Jessica, Francesca, Yunia, Kerri, Justine and Louise—and commissioned fetish companies Westward Bound and Precious London to clothe them. The garments are made of latex and finished with chains, buckles and fishnet. "It's like a second skin," Newman says of latex. "It molds to the body—quite sensual stuff." For the mise-en-scene, he chose a country mansion outside London. The resulting portfolio reveals a fantasy that is at once fetishistic, with a nod toward bondage play, and a celebration of classic beauty and elegance. We couldn't resist publishing these unique photographs. Allow your imagination to stretch like the latex. It is quite sensual, indeed.