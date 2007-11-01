The Bunnines are Back

NEW FANTASIES—IN THE FLESH AND AT YOUR SERVICE

It all began with an ad in the Chicago Tribune in 1959 that sought "the 30 most beautiful girls in Chicagoland" to staff a new after-hours play­ground. A few months later, when Hugh Hefner opened the doors of the first Playboy Club, the world saw what the ad was after: the Playboy Bunny. "Chicago has become the sex-symbol capital of the United States," wrote columnist Art Buchwald. "The new American pinup has rabbit ears," gushed Paris Match. Soon there were Clubs from Los Angeles to Tokyo, and the Bunny's place in history was cemented. She was a sex symbol and cultural icon for the ages.

Over the years the after-hours scene changed, and imitators crowded the field; in the 1980s the Clubs closed.

But in 2006 Hef saw the time was ripe for a return. He launched a new Playboy Club at the Palms in Las Vegas. Modern classic in decor, it is a place where Sinatra's ghost mingles with today's models, musicians and celebs. Natu­rally, the Club is staffed with the most beautiful girls in Vegasland. They are the new Bunnies, in uniforms recon-ceived by the great Roberto Cavalli. Want to meet some of the girls? We figured you did. Right this way.

Opposite page: Llndsey would like to launch her own clothing boutique some­day. We like what she's wearing in this shot. Above: Denise has career ambi­tions too: *l want to remain a Bunny extraordinaire! It's a dream come true." Left: Jessica shows her face card at the Vegas Playboy Club's grand open­ing on October 6, 2006.