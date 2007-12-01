Croatian Cutie

Leona Rajacic reveals the charm of old Dubrovnik

T

he faraway city of Dubrovnik, on Croatia's southern Adriatic coast, is home to a lively tourist scene, a bustling port and plenty of exotic beauties. Meet Leona Rajacic, Croatian playboy's August 2006 Playmate, posing nude near an old wharf. She just turned 21. What a way to celebrate.