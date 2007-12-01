Playboy's Holiday Gift Guide

If anyone's going to be jolMaround your house, it damn well better be you

f For the ultimate scotch aficionado: Ardbeg Dou­ble Barrel ($20,000) fea­tures two handblown bottles of 1974 single-cask, eight sterling Hamil­ton & Inches cups and an oak pen from Omas, all in a shotgun case of hand-stitched bridle leather.

Unless you have Jessica Alba underneath your tree, with a big red bow wrapped around her naked body, you'll never find a holiday gift that tops our Ultimate Football Weekend. It starts with a four-night stay at a swanky hotel in the Phoenix area, where you can spend hours in bed with your date practicing two-minute drills and pump fakes. You'l ' get a pair of tickets to the single greatest party of the |\ year—Playboy's legendary Super Saturday Night—and of l\ course two tickets to Super Bowl XLII the following eve-^^ ning at the University of Phoenix Stadium. We'll also toss in a personalized gift basket and a hand-paintei' commemorative Playboy football signed by the mai himself, Hugh M. Hefner. Only 10 of these pigskin package are available, and they're going faster than Randy Moss oi a post pattern. Price: $20,000. Call 212-261-4988 to order

Orvis makes the best" fly rods and reels in the business. Pair the Helios carbon-fiber rod ($755) with the Battenkill Mid Arbor limited-edition reel ($125).

• Plasma sets don't get better than Pio­neer's 60-inch Elite Kuro Pro-150FD ($7,500), with its phe­nomenal black levels, integrated digital amp and speakers, and room-light sensor that adjusts to your viewing conditions.

a These -Dominican-leaf Maker's Mark Bour­bon Seasoned Cigars ($45) are a whiskey and a smoke rolled into one. You can personal­ize the box too.

? Wear your love on your sleeve with these luscious little twins. Paul Smith's Naked Lady cuff links ($125) are fashioned from stainless steel, with a porcelain center.

ADarrel Ralph's Gunham-mer Radian knife ($2,250) is a handmade masterpiece of form and function in steel and Picasso marble.

AASUS's Lamborghini VX2 laptop ($2,900) is a serious speedster with tons of power under the hood. True to its name­sake, it is clad in leather and sports Gallardo Superleggera paint.

?Philips Norelco's newer, leaner Arci-tec ($250) grace­fully conforms to facial contours. Very smooth.

?Each open-baffle speaker in the Steinway & Sons Model D sys­tem ($150,000) is milled from solid aluminum and weighs 384 pounds. The result: amazing stillness and utterly trans­parent sound.

? The true purist scoffs at titanium. The Bobby Jones Grand Slam hickory club set ($4,850) is mod­eled after the sticks Jones used during his aston­ishing 1930 season. Now show us what you got.

? Tecnica's Diablo Magne­sium UltraFit boots ($725) with thermo-moldable liners are made for advanced skiers who want to tempt fate on the nastiest steeps.

? This Rawlings toiletry bag ($85) is made of the same leather as the com­pany's classic baseball mitts. A hit.

? Yup, it's the Captain America hel­met Peter Fonda wore as Wyatt in Easy Rider ($75). A replica, actu­ally. Who needs a motorcycle? This baby looks fine by itself.

«Jack Black's Liquid Magnetism colognes ($65 a bottle) sport bold combinations, like cardamom and cypress. Mix, match, magic.

? The J er ico Stinger is one of the most popular sticks on the pro billiards tour. Pic­tured: the limited-edition Stinger SS ($1,125) with lizard-skin case ($995).

V 4 An icon of one of the world's most relaxed cities, Electra's Amsterdam Classic ($550) is just like the ones you see parked along the canals near the Leidseplein. Its message is clear: You're in no rush and enjoying the ride.

? Line Prophet 130 skis ($900) are a breeze in the powder (and just about everywhere else) thanks to their extra-wide shape, raised tips and flared tails.

T The Italians are known for hot cars and buttery leather. Maserati and Ferragamo have teamed to create a hot but­tered travel col­lection. (Duffle pictured $1,765, set $9,040.)

< Speakers and eight gigabytes of storage mean Nokia's N81 8GB phone ($630) is made for music. Wi-Fi and a large screen let you surf the Net in style.

4 Clocks are mankind's attempt to tame the fundamental unruliness of time's passage. Cyclos's Day & Night ($7,900) represents the fluidity between daytime and nighttime through the Mobius-strip design on its face. Philosophers, rejoice!

? Sennheiser's PXC 450 headphones ($450) can­cel background noise and provide audiophile-worthy sound.

¦^When it comes to pure, unadulterated fun, nothing on the road or track beats the Lotus Exige S ($59,900). We adore the body's swimsuit-model curves and the en­gine's orgasmic exhaust note. Under the hood: a herd of 220 horses. Top end: 148 mph.

? At the nexus of science and play sits Pleo ($350), an autonomous robotic baby dinosaur. You interact with him as you would an animal, through touch and voice, and in turn he develops a unique personality.