Playmate: Sasckya Porto

I like to wear no clothes," says Sasckya Porto. "If it weren't illegal to walk naked in the streets on a hot day. I would do it. For me it's natural." We can only imagine the riot Sasckya would cause if she were to climb nude out of a taxi onto a busy street in New York City, where she makes her home. She lures all eyes even when she's fully clothed. The 23-year-old statuesque beauty stands five feet 10 inches, and that's without heels. When she saunters down Fifth Ave­nue, she doesn't so much walk as catwalk. And when she speaks, her Brazilian accent weakens the knees.

Yes. Sasckya ("sas-KEE-ah") is from Brazil. You've heard of the place. It's populated with supermodels who hang around tropical beaches, wearing bathing suits invisible to the human eye. The models have names like Gisele. Adriana, Alessandra. They are perpetually bronzed and always seem to be on the verge of arousal. In America they are the quin­tessential exotic beauties. As far as we're concerned, we have discovered the next Brazilian import. Sasckya was raised in Campina Grande, near Recife, a subtropical city perched on an arching blond beach. "I would trade Recife for Rio de Janeiro never!" she says. As a child Sasckya liked ballet and sports, but at the age of 13 she won a beauty pageant, and just like that she became a model. "I did com-

mercials for Toyota and World Cup soccer," she says. "At 15 I started doing runway shows and left dancing and volleyball behind." When Sasckya was 17, her family moved to Boston, and she went to Boston University. She didn't like the cold, but she learned a lot about marketing, which she uses today in her modeling. "It's all marketing." she says. "I'm selling me!"

Why did Sasckya want to be a Playmate? "Why not?" she says, laughing. "In Brazil we are not ashamed of our bodies. I love nude beaches because you don't get any marks on your body when you sun. So for me to pose for playboy was not hard. Don't get me wrong: playboy is a classy magazine, the only one I would take my clothes off for." When asked if she prefers Bra­zilian men to Americans, she answers, "I like all men—Brazilian, American, Chinese. Japanese, all of them! I like to talk to Amer­icans most; they are more respectful than the others."

Miss December says she wants to be a star. New York is full of people with fiery ambition, but Sasckya is different. Her beauty is obvious—even profound—but her personality is what will win over the world. The look in her eyes says it all: mischief, appetite, fearlessness, lust. She says she's ready for the spotlight or anything else that comes her way. "If you know where you come from and attention doesn't go to your head," she says, "you'll be fine."

Miss December peels the wrapping paper off the greatest holiday gift you'll get this year or any other. Her name is Sasckya Porto. She hails from Campina Grande. Brazil and lives in New York City, where she works as a model. "We come from a naked country," she says about Brazilian models. "We are used to being loose and sexy."

