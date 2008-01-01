Curry for dessert

here's a reason God made Eve second," Adrianne Curry says with that mischievous super­model grin of hers. "He made Adam and went, 'Aw, shit. I can do better than that!'" One thing we've come to count on when in Adrianne's company: She will say whatever she thinks whenever she wants. Just ask her husband, former Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight, her partner in reality on VH1 's My Fair Brady, which kicks off its third season in January. As she says, "I don't care how rich and famous he is. I'm half his age, so I've got time on my side. Even when he's 70, I'll still be smokin' hot, and that counts for something."

It certainly counts for us. Adrianne's second playboy portfolio (the first was in the February 2006 issue) is another opportunity for her to flaunt that independent streak of hers. We first saw it when Adri­anne won the inaugural season of America's Next Top Model and (text concluded on page 169)

Adrianne Curry

(rtmtinued Jwm page hi) called nut host lyra Banks lor not giving her llic prizes she said she was owed. Later she wenl public wilh her bisexualily and her battle with drugs. Most recently Adri­anne caused a stir when she wrote on her MySpacc blog that Black History Month should be abolished. Her point was totally misunderstood, she claims. "Our country's down the drain if we have to set apart time to honor black people." she says. "We're all des< ended Irom the same lour tribes in Africa. We should celebrate Black History Month ever\ Ireakin' day of the year!"

At our meeting in an upscale Los Angeles burger joint, Adrianne wears a stretchy Sgl. Peppers tank top and jeans, and she sports that inviting grin of hers. Why wouldn't she be smiling? Brought up in suburban Chicago, she scarcely imag­ined she would have a modeling career, let alone a TV show. This month sees the premiere of i.'/irM ii Adrwnne: /¦'win Russia ll'ilh I jive, a documentary-style account on W'K tv of the vodka-fueled adventures she .Hid Knight shared while hosting the 2007 Mrs. World beauty pageant in the king­dom of the kalashnikov. "How a girl from Joliet ended up on the Black Sea in front of a bunch of mobster types who look like thev want to kill you, I have no idea," she laughs. "Russian guys don't know how to talk to women. They addressed only my husband and my manager. They wouldn't even look at me. I was pissed.'

(ietling people's attention isn't usually an issue for her. In another new eye grabber, she's spearheading a sexy online venture called Nowlivc.com. It allows users to host their own call-in shows via a combination of chat rooms, live radio broadcasts and webcam views. Adrianne runs a couple of provocative programs on the site; she calls it "sex i.il networking on crack." As lor her own .social network, Adrianne definitely likes hanging with friends—and not just the 120.000 friends on her MySpace page. Accompanying her to the ri.-vYlinv sht was her best girlfriend, model Andrea Brooks, whom Adrianne lassoed into the spread. Andrea is the blonde in the pictures. "It was rcallv hot for me because we've done evervthmg together since we were 12. and tins just lopped it all." Adrianne says. "My chemistry with her is out ol control. Peo­ple in the room got all hot .mil bothered watching us together." lo answer the obvi­ous question: Andrea s a men-only girl," she says. "1 was obviously interested in her because she's so lucking hot. but it never happened. She's the one that got away. I had sex with a lot of her girlfriends but not her." "()ur love is on a much higher level." Brooks explains. " I 'his doesn't represent a l\pical sleepover back in Joliet."

I he photographs also reveal a new look for Adrianne. "I've always wanted bigger boobs, and I linalK got them," she says, biting into a bacon cheeseburger. "My dcx-tor was rcallv kind because he made them

so versatile. I can go out and make them look all sophisticated in a dress, or I can wear a big padded push-up bra like I'm sporting I)I)s. Thanks. Hoc!" The road to boobville isjust one of the new adventures this season on My Fair Brady, but mostly it's the same old story: "Chris and I fight and fight and fight, and then we make up," she says. The secret to surviving the first year of marriage? Twice-a-week ses­sions with a couples counselor. "Mostly it's about learning to communicate, because my husband's from another generation," she says. "I'll say something people my age won't blink at and he'll get offended. Like I'll call my close gay friends fags and Chris will go crazy on me. He doesn't get that it's just talk. Now we try to laugh at how different we are."

Speaking of laughs, Adrianne and Knight thought it was hilarious when tumors started swirling last fall about

the actresses who played Jan and Mama Brady having a lesbian fling back in the Brady Bunch days. "Where do people get their sources? Sam the butcher?' Adri-anne says, laughing. "I'll put my money on my husband screwing Jan. Don't gel me wrong. I wish Jan and Nlarcia were doing it, because that would be superhot. but I think we're all fucking dreaming here."

There's that sly smile again. Adrianne knows she's being provocative. She can't help herself. As she puts it, "I'm offensive, but at least I know my heart. So many people out there try to be politically cor­rect, but then they get behind closed doors and say what they really feel. I think that's retarded. I've been through too much shit not to say exactly what I think. I want to enjoy this life. Every moment. I want to die knowing 1 have no apologies for being exactly who Clod wanted me to be."