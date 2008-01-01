Playboy's playmate review

Twelve beauties, but there is only one Playmate of the Year

It's time again for you to vote. No, not for president—for your favorite Playmate from the class of 2007. Go to playboy.com/pmoy to make your voice heard. Or, tor a $1.99 charge, send a text message with the two-digit code that appears under your pick's pic to plboy (75269) and receive a wallpaper for your phone. That's democracy in action.

Pick your Playmate of the Year at playboy.com/pmoy, or text message your vote to plboy.

Jfthi

Giuliana, 21, was already a Playmate in Germany before she became Miss April and appeared on our October 2007 cover. She's a full-blooded Italian born and raised in Germany, and now she has returned to Deutschland. She had planned to become a police profiler but changed her mind; it's a tough field to break into."1 can't see very well," she says. "I need glasses, and in Germany that's reason enough to disqualify people. Now I want to study biology and specialize in human genetics. I'd like eventually to get my doctor­ate." Can you picture this brainy beauty in a white lab coat? We can.

JHhi

As a ring girl for the Omaha Fight

Club, this 19-year-old Nebraska

knockout is used to roughhousing,

but she didn't anticipate taking some

knocks while filming her Playmate

video."l fell and sprained my ankle

on the set," she says,"but 1 kept

on filming."Take note, guys: Here is

a Playmate willing to suffer for her

art. Show her some love! Lindsay

is currently taking a break from

school in Nebraska so she can devote

more time to Playboy."I want to

move to Los Angeles eventually," she

says.Tm interested in modeling."

But first she's interested in

becoming Playmate of the Year.

Jfliss Qune

This California transplant has a heart of gold to go with that sun-kissed skin. In addition to shooting an upcoming Playboy Special Editions cover and appearing on The Girls Next Door, Brittany, 20, has been focusing on charity work."l did some events back home in Ohio," she tells us. "I also sell my head shots on MySpace, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to a charity called School of Hope. Giving makes me feel so good!" Speaking of giving, will Brittany get your vote? "There are II other beau­tiful girls to choose from," she says. "It would be a great honor!"

mm mm

Our Canadian Miss January has

had a busy year on both sides

of the border."I'm filming a pilot

for a reality-TV show, and I'm

in the finals for being cast on

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?"

the 21-year-old tells us."I've also

teamed with a couple of other

models to write a book about

how to be the best you." We got

bags of letters from readers about

this small-town brunette's sizzling

pictorial, leading us to believe

she's got a great shot at becoming

Playmate of the Year. Tattooed just

below her navel is the word

respect. She's won ours for sure.

Jills s Q

Miss February is still in school, doing a lot of homework in airports as she travels to do promotional work for Playboy. She has journeyed as far as Estonia and even Auckland, New Zealand, where she helped christen a new Playboy store."I've gone to so many places I never thought I would go," says the 20-year-old California goddess, who is a former competitive gymnast and can contort into pretzel-like shapes."My life is the same," she giggles/'only now it's a little more hectic!" When she's not working, Heather likes to see live bands and tinker with old cars. We're in love.

Jftiss Jtlxireli

The response to this Louisiana lovely's Cajun-flavored pictorial has overwhelmed her."All my friends say I'm still me," she says,"but other people are like,'Wow, you've been to the Mansion! How are Hef, Holly, Bridget and Kendra? What have you been doing?' It's been great."The 25-year-old divides her time between modeling for Shirley of Hollywood and numerous Playboy events you can read about on her MySpace page."I handwrite a note to each person who sends me a fan letter," she says."I like to add that personal touch." We're huge fans of Tyran.You don't see eyes any bluer than these.

JHhs rDc'cent

Take a good look at this picture. What a world-class beauty. We're seeing stars. We couldn't help noticing Sasckya at last year's Playmate of the Year luncheon. Heads kept turning whenever this 23-year-old Brazilian bombshell sauntered by. Will she be the one to step up to the podium this year? "I think all the women of 2007 are incredibly beauti­ful, and they're all waiting to get the title," Miss December says."I would be so happy to represent Playboy as Playmate of the Year. It's competitive, and it would be such an honor for me."

Jflhi

TIFFANY SELBY

Miss July knows her way around an airport—that's where we caught up with the blonde model as she waited to board her next flight."I've been going from city to city, attending such Playboy events as golf scrambles, a major league baseball party in San Francisco and a lot of club appear­ances," Tiffany says. She has also worked for the SEMA car-show convention in Las Vegas and is now a spokesmodel for Budweiser. She's willing to devote more time to Playboy, of course, if you shower her with votes for Play­mate of the Year. The 26-year-old Florida native loves rock and roll, and she's no fan of tan lines.

J/lhi c4infjut

TAMARA SKY

Tamara is going places. The 22-year-old native of Puerto Rico is a D] with a skyrocketing career. She is recording two albums. She was recently the headlining D] at Donald Trump's birthday party, hosted by Carmen Electra. She travels con­stantly. "When I lived in Puerto Rico," Miss August says,"I never traveled anywhere. Now I'm all over the place, and I love it." London is her favorite."In the U.S. everything looks the same," she says."Latin America is a little different, but it all reminds me of Puerto Rico, where I'm from. When I'm in Lon­don it's like going to another world."

J/Uii J/f(l(f

Howard Stern fans will remember

Shannon's debut. She appeared

on his show to tell the world she

wanted to be a Playmate. We gave

her a shot, and once in front of

the camera, she blossomed. "I've

always been comfortable with my

sexuality and my body," she says.

After becoming Miss May she

returned to Stern's show."They

were all so sweet, and I was able

to joke around more with them

because I was more confident—and

clothed," she says. The 20-year-old

beauty still lives outside Phiily and

travels as often as three times a

week for Rabbit-related functions.

Jltiss Sap tern h

PATRICE HOI I IS

Patrice says her family and friends have given her nothing but sup­port since her playboy issue hit newsstands. During her excursions to places like South Dakota, Miami, New York and Russia, doing Playboy-related work, Miss September has gotten closer to her Playmate pals. "I would like to say good luck to all the girls," says the 26-year-old Vegas native. "I've made some great friends, like Tyran Richard and Sandra Hubby." Patrice has put her career as a child-development assistant on hold so she can focus on Playboy in anticipation of becoming Playmate of the Year. Will she snag your vote?

Jfths Oet&her-

Miss October is the youngest of the class of 2007. After her playboy issue came out, the 18-year-old returned home to Georgia from Los Angeles, where she recently moved, to pro­mote the magazine."! did a signing in Athens," she says,"which is close to where I'm from, and I got to see all my friends. The magazine had been out only two days at the time, and I started getting all this atten­tion on MySpace. I was like, Are you kidding? After two days? That's insane!" And what if she becomes Playmate of the Year? Is she ready for that kind of spotlight? Her answer: "I'm so up for it!"

For more photos, go to

lh