The women of Hooters 2008

An unobstructed view of our favorite neighborhood bar and girls

? ustomers can go to many places for wings and beer," says the Hooters handbook, "but it is our Hooters Girls who make our concept unique." You can see why a company that boasts of offering "the look of the all-American cheerleader, surfer, girl next door" would be a tasty match for playboy—hey, we discovered the Girl Next Door. And Holly Madison, Sara Jean Underwood and Adrianne Curry all once wore the "delightfully tacky yet unrefined orange." Of course it's what's inside the uniform diat makes the Creamside iconic. Luckily, two of the chain's founders, Dave Lageschulte and Dale Regnier, let us commandeer their Hooter Patrol IV yacht (available for charter), invite the hottest waitresses from the chain's 400-plus locations worldwide and cruise them out to the Caribbean for this shoot. Enjoy the women of Hooters, offering service with (only) a smile.

Hooters Is the only restaurant that can make you salivate before you get your food (but when you do: wings, 3 Mile Island sauce). Shall we start with dessert? Opposite page, from left: Tabitha Gllley, Aimee Marie and Nesle Daglis haul out a cake celebrating Hooters' 25th anniversary. The Hooters concept was born in Clearwater, Florida and has since expanded to places like Israel, Trinidad and even Salt Lake City. The brand has also put Its name on a short-lived but very popular commercial airline, a casino for night owls in Las Vegas and fan favorite golfer John Daly.