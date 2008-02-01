Up in smoke

STICKS AND ACCESSORIES FOR THE CIVILIZED PUFFER

It's amazing the way the universe maintains its balance.Jake.Jor example, smoking. The unenlightened slaves of political correctness treat todays tobacco enthusiast like a pariah, but there has never been a betteftime to light up. thanks to an onslaught of new and complex blends in stellar packaging and to the rise of cigar speakeasies—stogie-friendly roottop.bars and outdoor cigar festivals. All of which prove you can't snuff out a timeless gentlemanly pursuit. Does God love a smoker? Consider the evidence: 1. SnttPlatinum double-blade cigar snips. $390. zinoplatinum.com. 2. Bugatti Ashtray 1 limited-edition lead-crystal ashtray in cobalt blue. $500. europeanlightirs.com. 3. S.T. Dupont X.tend torch lighter in fiery red. $195. st-dupont.com. 4. CAO America Monument, torpedo style. $154 for a box of 20. caocigars.com. 5/Stradivarius de los Maestros extremely limited-edition robusto major. $320 for a box of 10. cigarworld .com. 6. Macanudo Vintage 2000 No. I, $304 for a1 box of 20. cigarworld.com. 7. Prometheus Platinum Series 100-cigar humidor in yellow maple. $995, prometheuskkp.com. 8. Prometheus Platinum Seriel 50-cigar humidor in red maple. $695. prometheuskkp.com. 9. Montecristo No. 2, torpedo style. $300 for a box of 25. altadisusa.com. 10. Playboy Cigar, (fhurchill style. $240 for a box of 24, altadisusa.com. 11. Camacho Liberty, $320 for a box of 20. camacho cigars.com. 12. Dunhill Signed Range, robusto stylk $205 for a box of 25. whatsknottolove.com. 13. Davidoff Porcelain 100th Anniversary horse ashtray, $220. davidoffmadison.com. 14. Berluti Havana cigar case. $450. berluti.com. 15. Xikar Havana Collection lighter. $100: limited-edition cutter. $300: case, $90; xikar.com. 1B. Porsche Design silver carbon micratorch lighter. $500. integral-style.com. 17. Porsche Design carbon-fiber wood-case four-stick travel humidor. $800. integral-style.com. 18. Drew Estate LigaPrivada No. 9, limited availability, $264 for a box of 24. drewestate.com. ¦n~Tr"