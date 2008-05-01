Strip Poker

Jennifer "Jennicide" Leigh is the hottest player at the table

You finger your chips. Stare at the table. The dealer tosses you your hole cards. Stare at the table. You get rags. Stare at the table. You can't stare at the table. You are compelled to look at the sultry blonde. She winks, you blush, and she knows you have zilch. "I don't consciously flirt," says Jennifer 'Jennicide" Leigh. "My ulterior motive is to walk away with all your money." The 24-year-old poker star received her nickname when she was in a hacking group—yes, she's an outlaw nerd and damn proud of it. "When I sit at the table I'm Jennicide," she says. "I'm there to kick some ass." Jennifer was studying pre-law when someone in her Internet community introduced her to online poker. "I realized I could make more money playing cards than I ever would as a lawyer, so I dropped out and turned pro," she says. In her young career she has already placed in the money at the World Series of Poker, and she's aiming to take home the winner's bracelet this summer. What's a bigger rush: taking a big pot or getting off? For a moment she's stumped—then she trumps us. "I'm up for trying to do both at the same time," she says. Something tells us she's not bluffing.