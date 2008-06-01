The French commander in chief's woman

On February 2 French president Nicolas Sarkozy wed model and musician Carla Bruni. With this act. he gave France undisputed claim to the sexiest first lady on the planet. Less than two months earlier she and Sarkozy had been spotted strolling the grounds of the palace at Versailles. At the same time, she was on the cover of French Elle, looking like a tan and arguably prettier Kate Moss, playing a piano and wearing what can be described only as hot pants. Born in Italy and raised in France, Bruni was one of the highest-paid supermodels of her era. In 1998, her last full year of modeling, she earned $7.5 million, according to Business Age. The French president is just one of the famous men who have fallen for her over the years; her conquests are said to include Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton. Kevin Costner and Donald Trump. Her two albums of breathy chanteusery, Quelqu'un M'a Dit (2003) and Wo Promises (2007). have been unqualified successes, the latter topping the French charts months before she and Sarko had even met. Some see the presidents penchant for beachcombing with the new missus as showboating. To paraphrase a different leader's glamorous lady: Let them eat their hearts out.

Voulez-vous regner avec moi? She's the most visible European first lady, but we won't see as much of Carlo as she showed on the catwalk.