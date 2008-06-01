? High-end speakers are often made of titanium, gold and diamonds. These are. ahem, not. Made by Muji. a Japanese company known for economical and environmentally friendly products. Card­board Speakers ($42 a pair, momastore .com) are the ultimate in no-frills audio. They are shipped flat, which reduces their carbon footprint even further. And they don't sound half bad. either.

T Bicycles are some of the most efficient devices ever created for converting human power to horsepower. Too bad they're grossly inefficient in the amount of space they consume. Dahon's Caden­za 8 ($600, dahon.com) is a beefy full-size bike that collapses in just 10 seconds so you can stash it under your desk. Now all you need is a foldout shower.

• Most sunglasses fold up, but few achieve the Houdini-like flexibility of Persol's 0649 ($300, persol.com). Though they feel modern, their design dates to the late 1950s. Marcello Mastroianni rocks a pair in Divorce Italian Style, and they graced Steve McQueen's chiseled mug off the set. Your turn.

? Plasma screens are great, but they're not exactly mobile. Those who want to take the show to the backyard (or. better yet. the roof) are advised to pick up Open Air Cine­ma's CineBox 9x5 System ($8,000, openaircinema.us), which comes complete with projector, speakers and inflatable nine-foot-by-five-foot screen-everything you need to host your own Coppola retrospective except Sonny, Fredo, Michael and a case of Barolo.

> Man must fish. Yet man must also avoid junking up his driveway or yard with a space-hogging boat. Snag a flat-folding Porta-Bote (from SI.400. portabote.com) and you'll be able to keep an eight- to 14-foot launch under your bed. Just add water (and. if you're like us. an outboard motor) and you'll be dining on lake trout in no time.

• Old Murphy gets a face-lift with the Desk Bed ($5,400. flyingbeds.com). which gives new meaning to the phrase "sleeping on the job." Its cleverly hinged work surface and shelves pivot as you lower the mattress, so you don't have to schlep all your stuff out of the way once work time's over and playtime's ready to begin.

• If God had meant for us to type with our thumbs, she would have made the alphabet shorter-which is to say. phone keyboards suck. G-Tech's Wireless Fabric Keyboard (SlOO. g-techworld.com) gives you all the room you need for your hands to think, plus the simplicity of a wireless Bluetooth connection.