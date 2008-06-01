PMOY: Jayde Nicole

CANADA'S FINEST IS YOUR OVERWHELMING FAVORITE

J

In our unwavering commitment to photographing the most breathtaking womer in the world, we sometimes discover Playmates in places far from the stompinj grounds generally assumed to be their natural habitat. Before she became Miss January 2007 we found model Jayde Nicole generating considerable heat witr her genuine smile, warm almond-shaped eyes and shapely physique in tiny Por Perry, Ontario. Her neighbors greeted her debut in that issue with cheers, roses anc

In addition to $100,000 in prize money for her Playmate of the Year honors, Jayde Nicole received a 2008 Cadillac CTS that revs her up. "The CTS Is my all-time favorite ride," she says. "I freaked out when I was told I had won my dream car!"

encouragement for their home­town girl. "You're putting Port Perry on the map," one told her. Now a local celebrity, bighearted Jayde has organized her second charity car wash, which raised thousands of dollars for the (RED) campaign to help fight AIDS in Africa. "I had about 30 models in bikinis with me, washing cars and signing autographs," she says. "It was wicked." For the record. Jayde's first car wash netted a chunk of change for Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children; her next one, which she promises will be even bigger, will benefit animal rescue.

No doubt Jayde will need more suds now that she has been voted the 49th Playmate of the Year, the first Canadian PMOY since 1982, when Shannon Tweed was selected. "It's a big responsibil­ity," she says. "I want to be a good spokesmodel in Canada and the U.S." An upbeat young woman who enjoys meeting people, Jayde says she has never had a bad experience with a fan. She's serious about maintaining a con­nection and spends an hour a day on her correspondence. "I try to get back to everyone who writes to me." she says.

Being Playmate of the Year involves frequent travel, a respon­sibility Jayde finds exciting. "Trav­eling is one of my favorite things," she says. "I have a map in my room that I put all my plane tick­ets on. To be able to combine travel with my job—I couldn't ask for anything better."

Besides preparing to repre­sent Playboy, writing a motiva­tional book for young women and planning a reality-TV show, Jayde's agenda includes some personal housekeeping: getting the respect tattoo on her lower abdomen touched up on the TV show L.A. Ink. "After my issue came out, that tattoo became the hottest topic of my life." she says. "I got it after I left a bad relationship to remind me never to let anyone treat me with disre­spect. It has served me well!"

Although Jayde's life has become much busier, she says she's still that girl next door from Port Perry. "Being a Playmate hasn't changed me as a person," she says. "I still hang out at home in my pajamas and go into town without makeup. What's changed is that I have more options. Things I've always wanted to do are now available. It's been a positive expe­rience for me. I'm astonished."