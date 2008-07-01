Cyber girl 2008: Access Granted

A peek into the hottest virtual gentleman's club on earth

Eleven years ago, when Playboy.com launched the Cyber Club, the idea of a site on the World Wide Web where some of the planet's most beauti­ful women would appear nude was still novel. The Cyber Club was, in essence, the first true high-class web-based gentleman's club, and the party has gotten hotter and wilder ever since. Membership offers access to more than 100,000 images and videos, including the first Cyber Girl (the now-iconic Stephanie Heinrich) and every Playmate we've shot. Every day new photos burn up the Net, every month a new Cyber Girl of the Month is crowned, and at the end of the year members participate in a poll to name the Cyber Girl of the Year. Over the next six pages we give you a tour of this online treasure trove. Steady your drink and settle in.

Above: Twenty-two-year-old Tiffany Toth

welcomes you to the party. The blistering-hot former art student and model hails from Orange County, California. Right: Jillian Beyor has been a Cyber Girl of the Month, a Playmate in Mexican playboy and a cast member on the reality show Beauty and the Geek (playing a beauty, would you believe it?). Jillian, who's also 22, grew up in New Hampshire but currently lives in more swimsuit-friendly Florida.