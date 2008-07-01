COOLES HINGS UNDER

\

EMERGING STARLET

She has had bit ports in lit­tle movies since she was 18. Now 22, delicious blonde Amber Heard has snagged _ the female leod in the new * Selh Rogen comedy Pineapple Express, which hits cineplexes August 8. We have no ideo if she can oct, but she has a great body of work.

/ HOT FOR CRUISING

all (ok

The thing we love most about personal watercraft (a.k.o. Jet Skis) is that — unlike motorcycles — they free you from the tyranny of roads, those asphalt hypocrites that promise Ireedom as long as you steer within their lines. Kawasaki all but invented the category back in 1973 with its introduction ol the original Jet Ski; its current beast is the Ultra 25OX (SI 1,700, kawasaki.com), which delivers 250 horsepower from a supercharged 1498cc engine (and goes very last indeed). It seats three. We suggest you find a secluded cove and a couple of adventuresses looking to have their engines revved.

SHOOT, SCORE

You'll need a camcorder to capture all this summer's adventures. Sony's HDR-TGKS900, sonvstyle.com) somehow packs HD-level video recording into a chassis that weighs only 10 ounces and measures just 1.3 inches by 4.7 inches by 2.5 inches. It ships with a four-gigabyte memory stick and re­cords surround sound. All of which confirms our suspicion that Sony har­bors witches ond voodoo priests in its research-and-development department.

HOT HOTEL TREND

Suites that come with complimentary supercars. Book the Hilton Fort Lauderdole Beoch Resort's CEO Experience and you'll get a Ferrari F430 Spider (inset) to go with your three-bedroom Presidential Suite (below left, $10,000 a night, hilton.com). We road-tested the Intercontinental London Park Lane's Aston Martin Leisure Weekend (S832 a night, intercontinental.com). The deluxe suite and dinner for two at Theo Randall in the hotel blew our mind (try the Scottish scallops), as did the Steam Temple at the spa (below right). And trust us, there's no better way to see London than from inside the cockpit of a DB9.

HOTTEST ATHLETE

You won't see Anna Bader at the Olympics; you'll find her in more exotic locales. The German beauty does double backflips off 70-foot cliffs. This spring she made a splash by winning the European Cliff Diving Championship. Agoin. And she looks fine in a swimsuit. Her slogan: "Dive into my world." Gladly, Anna.

** TOP FOUR HOTTEST MUSIC FESTIVALS

• Rocklahoma (July 10 to 13 in Pryor, Oklahoma): the hair-metal set's new annual pilgrimage. This year Warrant and Triumph reunite, and Lita Ford returns to the stage after a 15-year break. Also on tap: Cinderella, Extreme, Night Ranger and Tesla. Thank you, Pryor. Good night!

• Festival International de Jazz de Montreal (June 26 to July 6 in

Montreal): the best urban music festival in

North America, with acts as varied as Woody Allen (on clarinet), k Steely Dan, Aretha Franklin \ and Leonard Cohen. 1 • LoMapalooza (August 1 to 3 M in Chicago): Seventeen years ¦ after Perry Farrell created Lol-' lapalooza, it's alive and kick­ing. This year's lineup includes Radiohead, Kanye West, Nine Inch

Nails, Wilco and Cat Power. • T in the Pgrk (July 11 to 13 outside

¦ burgh, Scotland): The best lineup of any

Y rock test this summer includes the Verve, R.E.M., the Chemicol Brothers, the Pogues, Kings of Leon, Amy Winehouse, KT Tunstall (below) and more.

HOT COCKTAIL

The gimlet is making its way bau uiiio bar menus this siunmefr-We-rrire "~ Raymond Chandler's recipe from The Long Gooc/fcye. "A real gimlet is half gin and half Rose's Ume Juice and nothing else." Shake a shot of each with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. , ^

HOTTEST FIRE

Weber has been making its Q line of tiny portable gas grills for years, but we've always been partial to the more primal man-and-fire relationship offered by charcoal cooking. Pictured: the long-awaited Weber Char Q (SI 80, weber .com), a charcoal-fired version of the diminutive grill. Now you can play with fire anyplace you can lug this miniature marvel and make meat-oriented magic on its 280 square inches of cooking area.

ahhhahahahhhh! Kings Dominion theme park In Virginia this season debuts the Domlnator. the world's longest fiooriess roller coaster (4,210 feet). Crest the opening lift and you fly down a 157-foot drop, hitting 65 mph as you head into an upside-down loop, it's BYOH-Drtng your own helmet.

LEISURE SPORT

We like summer sports thot allow you to participate while holding a cold drink ____ in your hand. Work up a

P no-sweat in your back­yard with Perfetta's handcrafted Italian ' Pro Bocce Set (S200, dwr.com). How do you make two polite old Italian men scream "fuck"? Roll your ball closest to the pallino.

THIS

SUMMER'S

HOT SEX

POSITION

In honor of the Olym­pics, we bring you a way to make gymnas­tics interesting. Our apologies to the IOC.

THE RI DC Mercedes-Benz SL convertibles are the preferred ride of Beverly Hills desperate housewives. But if you see the letters AMG on the rear, you're looking at no chick car but a beost upgraded with all manner of motor-sport love. The 2009 SL63 AMG convertible, which hit the streets in May, sports a 6.2-liter V8 (518 bhp). We love the Fl -inspired Race Start launch control, which lets you hammer from zero to 60 in 4.4 seconds. The car is electronically limited to 155 miles an hour, but if you option the AMG "killer chip," you can kiss 190 miles an hour with the top down. Sticker: $133,000. Take a test-drive with us at playboy.com/cars.

FIVE REASONS TO ROAD-TRIP TO VEGAS

1. Reserve the new 15-person table called Hef's Place at the Playboy Club at the Palms and you'll get your own silk bathrobe. The table's covered with photos of Hef and bis ladies.

2. Once you're lubed, head upstairs to the new Satellite Bar atop the Palms' Fantasy Tower. Located inside the Moon nightclub, the Satellite is a VIP miniclub. We hit the opening-night party; the place was filled with hot women in stilettos and little else, downing absinthe cocktails. No complaints.

3. The new Vegas pool trend: topless sunbathing. Girls can recline Euro-style at the Bare (Mirage Hotel), Venus Pool Club (Caesars Palace), Beach Club 25 (Strato­sphere) and Tao Beach (Venetian).

4. The World Series of Poker's No-Limit Texas Hold 'Em Championship runs from July 3 to 16 at the Rio, open to all who can afford the $20,000 buy-in.

5. Come on, do you really need a reason to road-trip to Vegas?

trendy erogenous zone The clitoris Is so passe. The summer of 2008 is all about the vestibule. Called the introltus in medical books. It's the spot between the cllt and the vaginal opening. Nina Hartley called It "the most sexually sensitive spot on the whole body" in her book Nina Hartley's Guide to Total Sex. Give It a rub (the vestibule, not the book) and see what happens.

NAKED NIGHT ULTIMATE

The problem with discs that light up for night play is

you can't see the spin, so they're difficult to catch.

Floshflight's flyers (S20, flashflight.com) use

i embedded fiber-optic strands that carry light to

k the edges, creating illuminated dots on the rim

I that show rotation in darkness. Now that science

f has the Frisbee-ot-night problem licked, it can gel

back to solving global worming.

BEACH FASHION TREND String tied bikini bottoms: The slightest tug and those bobies slide right off.

EVERYTHING'S COOL

Packing a cooler is beach-party foreplay. Start with Colemon's new Ultimate Xtreme Marine wheeled coder (SI 00, coleman.com). Its 82 quarts hold 106 cans of your favorite beer plus ice and keep the cubes frozen for six days. No one likes sand in his shaker, so don't turn up your nose at convenient premade cocktails from the Metropolitan Martini Company (vodka for you, appletinis for the ladies; mystiquebrands.com). Or mix yourself a dark and stormy: Fill a cup with ice, toss in two shots of Myers's Jamaican dark rum, then top it with Reed's ginger beer and a lime wedge. Finally, if you've ever been to the south of France, you know how refreshing chilled rose is in the hot sun. Mon dieu! Pictured: Prieure de Mofitezarques, Tavel 2006 (S22).

TEE TIME

The design firm of architect Robert Trent Jones II spent $21 million and moved 1.5 million cubic yards of sand to turn a 235-acre land scar near Tacoma, Washington into the best new golf course of the millen nium — Chambers Bay. Opened last year, Jones's masterpiece has already landed the 2015 U.S. Open, making it the first new course since the 1970s to be so awarded. It's also the only course with a 70-foot-high sand trap that covers seven acres. Book your tee time at chambersbaygolf.com.

hottest wincs Some stats on last year's National Buffalo wing Festival, in-you guessed It-Buffalo. New York: 74.000 people and 25 tons of wings Crougniy half a million) served. At this summer's fete CAugust 30 to 31) the winner of the hot-sauce contest will feel nearly as torrid as Miss Buffalo Wing 2008.

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED

Here's o tip to keep you from spending your beach day stuck in traffic: Every one of Dash Navigation's Express devices ($400, dash.net) hos a built-in cellular radio that beams traffic info back to Dash headquarters. Collectively, from all over the place, these devices create a giant grid I of realtime traffic data, which you can access if you 1 have one in your car. Use it to avoid those highways 1 that have suddenly turned into parking lots. Of course, ™ like other nav units, this one has GPS and maps that tell you how to get where you're going.

MUST-ATTEND SPORTING EVENT

Yankee Stadium is set to be demolished after this season. Base­ball games aside, there's as much history soaked into its rusted girders as there is in the White House. Knute Rockne's "win one for the Gipper" speech, Joe Louis's first-round knockout of Max Schmeling, popes (plural) delivering mass—it all happened here. What better way to honor the House That Ruth Built than a nine-inning MLB All-Star Game? See you there on July 15.

CHAIN REACTION

I he modern bicycle is a marvel of efficiency and precision—except for the greasy, hassle-prone chain that drives the whole operation.

Dynamic Bicycles uses a driveshaft (like the

one in your car) to get your

leg power from the ped­als to the back wheel, where a planetary gear

handles eight-speed shifting. ^

The entire drivetrain is sealed and ^ maintenance-free, and there's no chain to fall off or stain your pant legs. The Cross­road 7, shown here, is outfitted with lop-of-the-line components (S749, dynamicbicycles.com).

REASON TO VISIT MILWAUKEE

The Harley-Dovidson Museum, opening this month in downtown Milwaukee, will pull exhibits from more than 8,000 artifacts and nearly 500 historic bikes, including the 13-foot-long dual-engine King Kong (pictured) and Elvis's 1956 KH, which he purchased days before releas­ing his first hit single, "Heartbreak Hotel."

HOT DATE WITH KIM3ONCIL

Driving 3,000 miles in eight I days is not for sissies. Nor is ) it for cheapskates. The § Gumball 3000 (www & gumball3000.com) holds its 1 Oth rally next month, and you'll pay SI 20,000 a car for the privilege of par­ticipating. That figure sounds more reasonable when you factor in luxury hotel accom­modations along the way, lav­ish dinners and nightly parties, not to mention the cost of air­lifting your car from Vegas to China for the final leg (which takes you to Beijing in time for the start of the Olympics). There's even a side hip this year (sans cars, however) to North Korea. Yes, it's true: Travis Barker—a driver in this year's Gumball—may meet Kim Jong II before Condi Rice does.

TATTOO TREND

Just above the hoochie coochie. Exhibit A: our Playmate of the Year Jayde Nkole.

HOTTUNES

Water and electronics are not on the best of terms, but don't let that stop you from taking your music to the beach. Freestyle Audio's Soundwave (free styleaudio.com) is a ruggedized, waterproof MP3 player. Avail­able in one-gigabyte (S70) and two-gigabyte (S90) sizes, the flash-memory player stays happy down to 10 feet underwater, has a built-in FM tuner and comes with waterproof earbuds. Lost your grip on it in a choppy wave? Don't sweat—this baby floats.

COOLEST HOT SAUCE

The Mcllhenny family hasn't changed its recipe for Tabasco since it started farming chilies on Avery Island in Louisiana 140 years ago. It now makes 720,000 bottles a day of the stuff, but for years it has produced a small batch of Tabosco from the finest peppers for family and friends. To celebrate the company's 140th anniversary, it is selling 2,500 bottles of Avery Island Reserve ($15, tabasco.com). That's so hot.

IT'S A BIRD! IT'S A PLANE! IT'S A BOAT!

When you wont Ferrari-level performonce on the water, there's really only one choice. Monte Carlo-based Wolly hos been making the world's most coveted yachts since 1994. But seriously, if you pull up in the $24 million 118 Wallypower, people will think you're showing off. Stick with the 47 Wallypower (www.wally.com). At 47 feet it's more nimble yet can still entertain eight and sleep three. Plus it'll do 52 knots and will ding your bank account only a modest $1.3 million.