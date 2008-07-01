Monroe & Moran

I,

e's something special about the birth of a star. Listen to Elvis in tie Sun sessions or the Beatles in Hamburg and you hearraw talent finding its way. The same is true for Marilyn JUonroe. In these photographs and illustrations by the artist Earl Moran, Monroe's youth is evident, but so is her Hnuty, her innq^ence, her vulnerability and especially her playful­ness When Monroe posed for Moran in the first of their sessions that took place between 1946 and 1950, she was just 19 and an aspiring actress, while Moran had established himself as a leading illustrator of beautiful women; his work for magazines and calendars placed him in the company of Alberto Vargas and George Petty. Although Monroe had done some modeling, she had yet to pose for Tom Kelley, who took the photo that became our first Centerfold and cemented her standing as America's reigning sex symbol. As you can see, when Monroe posed for Moran she was less the bombshell than the girl next door, whose natural vivacity would beguile any man.