Playmate: Kayla Collins

Doll Face is what the clos­est of Kayla Collins's friends call her. but that hasn't freed her from the burden of working for her daily bread, or ice cream. "I've worked at ice cream shops since I was 14," she says, which has given her certain insights into what her customers prefer. I'm sure men had fantasies about their little Friendly's waitress," she says. "Now I'm going to confirm them all."

The 21-year-old aspiring prop­erty flipper moved to California after three years at Penn State. "I'll prob­ably finish school out here because I love the beach and always wanted to live in California," says Kayla, who grew up in Pennsylvania farm coun­try. "Everybody wore cowboy hats and drove pickup trucks to school." A good student and a cheerleader, Kayla also danced for 11 years—tap, jazz, hip-hop and some ballet. "Every­body seems amazed by my flexibility. I can put my feet completely over my head, no problem."

As you take a moment to file that image away forever in your long-term memory, let's recap: blonde, beautiful, smart, whipped-cream enthusiast and flexible marvel. No wonder Playmate scout extraordinaire Holly Madison encouraged Miss August to try out. "I added her as a friend on MySpace, and she sent me a message," says Kayla. "I just wanted to come out and meet her. and it turned into taking some Polaroids. doing a test shoot and tap­ing an episode of The Girls Next Door. I wrote in my friends school yearbook, "You'll see me in the pages of playboy.' It's really cool because I'm living out my dream." Kayla had modeled pre­viously but never posed nude until now. "I look better naked than in lin­gerie." she says. Her boyfriend would surely agree...if she had one. "I'd love to be in a relationship. There are so many guys in L.A., but where are the good ones? I haven't found my soul mate yet, but I think there is one per­son you're supposed to be with. I'm a hooeless romantic."

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

NAME: -

24" HTPS- 34

BUST:---=^T___ WAIST:____-tZE___ HIPS:.

HEIGHT:___5 %_______WEIGHT: t 0^

BIRTH DATE: 4 1 I / \°\Zl BIRTHPLACE: Rv€.aa>nfl, lA__________________

ambitions: Tt furfber m\ carters in modeling and QCfina, become <x

Pl Gil

\ g

or im|k -\ht naX Si Pflali Girl yoktstnoAel &

turn-ons : A" great" pmonoirfy k most important, along) Confidence, and independence. A nice smile, tfs and Ud^ art pluses'.'. turnoffs: ftfl-d Wealh, laziness and coct

tss. Someone Who \AionT Qlve n\c, m^j sSPace in -foe, beginning of a r

PEOPLE I TnmT7F. HN| mom ^Acl m>|

A GUILTY PLEASURE OF MINE

- Bin

r-026n

WHAT I MISS MOST ABOUT PENNSYLVANIA

¦• Answer all rrui fan mail on

,,The dvinae of

IF I HAD MORE TIME I «nm.n-

MY FAVORITE OUTDOOR ArTTVTTV-

- ft HM"^^ f)

FIVE TV PROGRAMS I TRY TO CATCH

. THE GiP-Ls next DOOR.)!!

Thf, VliH^ MTV Cn'b^ Gossip Girl and frison