The surreal wife

Susie Feldman stands by her man

Admit it: You wish you were Corev Feldman. Not because he hangs with Hef and starred in classic movies like Stand by Me and The Lost Boys but because he gets to wake up next to Susie Feidman, his gorgeous wife, whom sou see before you. We got to know the feisty brunette as Corey's fiancee on the 2003 debut season of The Sur­real Life. The couple had what Susie calls a "fairy-tale wedding" on the show and now have a four-year-old son. Zen. Susie credits Corev with helping her curb her hard-partying wavs and transforming her into a vegetarian, fervent animal-rights supporter and protective mother. "I was a lost puppy." says Susie. 26. "Now I am a full-blown housewife, and I love it. Corey and I fight for animal rights at home, at rallies and on the floor of Congress. Family, spirituality and positivity are important to me."

You'll see more of Susie's transformation this sum­mer on the second season of A&E's reality series The Two Coreys. which again co-stars her husband's child­hood pal Corev Haim. "They are like 12-year-old boys when they get together," says Susie. This season Haim no longer lives with the Feldmans, Susie tells us, "but when he comes back to L.A. for a fresh start, he somehow wreaks more havoc when he's away from us than when he's in our home. It's apparent which Corev has his stuff together and which doesn't. Viewers will get an honest look at the dynamic of their friendship and our marriage.'

Maintaining the heat in her marriage requires Susie to enforce certain rules—"When the house is covered with baby toys, your bedroom needs to be a sanctuary that's sexy and adult"—and to shed others. "I have no inhibitions and am attracted to women," Susie reports. "When my husband sees a girl walk by. I was probably looking first. It's hard for Middle America to swallow the idea that you can be married, extremely in love with each other, totally healthy and sometimes share a girl, playboy was one of the first magazines I ever read, but I used to be in denial about liking to look at naked women. The good thing is I can explore this with Corey, because I trust him. We're doing something right. It all works."