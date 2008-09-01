Amanda Corey won this year's

Beauty and the Geek competition. We can't say we were surprised

manda Corey is a woman who knows what she wants. Here's a short list: (1) Her own TV show. Amanda was crowned champ on the Ashton Kutcher-produced reality series Beauty and the Geek last season. (The show pairs hotties with dweebs and pits teams against one another in a series of bizarre challenges.) She believes she'd be good on a show like El's Wild On. "An open-minded cute blonde with an outgoing personality, traveling to party destinations to talk to random people on the street?" she thinks aloud. "Perfect!" (2) The 23-year-old wants to be on a beach, wearing very little. "I am a natural water girl," she says. "And I'm fearless. I've gone cage diving with

sharks." She grew up in the Ocean State (that's Rhode Island) and started her ca­reer modeling bikinis for Ha­waiian Tropic; she appeared in our November 2006 girls of Hawaiian Tropic pictorial. Recently she filled her suit­case with bikinis and moved to Huntington Beach in Or­ange County, California. Lots of beach there. (3) Amanda wants to meet Mr. Right. She likes the clean-cut type. She says she's weighing possi­bilities. "I'm seeing a few people right now. One is a policeman," she tells us. "I do like a man in uniform, an authority figure. The whole uniform thing is so sexy, and the handcuffs are a plus."