Page 3 girls

Blimey, it's hot over there! Meet the all-England club

ts Royal Navy is experiencing serious shrinkage. The man who will be king is on his second wife, and one of the two living I Beatles is vexed by a peg-legged ex. The national soccer team didn't qualify for the European Cup, and Benny Hill is dead (as he has been since 1992). When it comes to national symbols, Eng­land has seen better days. Yet the lads of the sceptered isle areni hanging their heads—not with the bumper crop of topless models adorning every tabloid newspaper and men's magazine. It's a golden age for British nudity. These few, these happy few, this band of notably busty sisters, seem poised to rule the world.