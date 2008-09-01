Playboy's 2008 Pigskin Preview

T

1. Oklahoma

B^ Last season: 11-3, pretty good at most schools but not very pleasing to coach Bob Stoops, who expects to win a national championship every other year or so. Coach: Stoops has done little but win since he arrived in Norman nine years ago.

Studs: They're numerous, and they're mostly on offense. Two of the biggest, literally and figuratively, are Playboy All America linemen Phil Loadholt and Duke Robinson. Loadholt is six-foot-eight and 350 pounds. Robinson weighs the same but is only six-foot-five. Quar­terback Sam Bradford is six-foot-four but a mobile 208. He led the nation last year in passing efficiency as a redshirt freshman. DeMarco Murray returns at running back, and Jermaine Gresham is one of the nation's best tight ends. On defense, end Auston English and tackle Gerald McCoy are All-Americans in the making.

Scoop: The talent is there for a national championship, especially if younger play­ers at linebacker and in the secondary live up to dieir potential. Stoops's challenge is to get that talent to execute consistendy over the course of the season. The non-conference schedule is winnable and, with Kansas and Texas Tech coming to Norman, so is die conference schedule. Prediction: 12-0

.r£]^ 2. Ohio State &••« Last season: 11-2. The "-• ' -' double-digit victory total rang hollow as OSU lost its second consecutive BCS championship game, this time to LSU.

Coach: Jim Tressel has accomplished everything Buckeye fans could ask for—including a national champion­ship back in 2003 following an epic OT win over Miami.

Studs: There's no shortage of talent in Columbus, the most obvious being returning Butkus Award and Nagurski Trophy winner James Laurinaitis at linebacker. Quarterback Todd Boeck-man, who led the Big Ten in passing efficiency last season, will be protected by a dominating line, the best of whom is three-year starting tackle Alex Boone. Chris "Beanie" Wells headlines the run­ning backs, while Brian Robiskie leads a good group of receivers. Malcolm Jen­kins at defensive back is superlative. Scoop: The disappointment of los­ing another title game was palpable in Columbus this off-season. Five or six juniors who would likely have been first-day NFL draft choices stayed in school. There was a sense of intensity and urgency during off­season workouts. Tressel will have to focus that energy and resolve each Saturday. The Buckeyes could lose to

USC on September 13 and still play for the national championship. Prediction: 11-1

3. Florida

Last season: 9-4, a success­ful season tor most teams, a disappointment for the Gators. Coach: After only three years at Flor­ida, Urban Meyer has 31 victories and

a national championship in his pocket. And he's easily the best recruiter east of the Mississippi: Florida's freshman classes have ranked one, two or three since Meyer arrived in Gainesville. Studs: Success begets success. Florida will line up eight returning starters on offense and eight on defense. The best of the best is QB Tim Tebow, returning for his junior season after being the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. Tebow was the Gators' leading passer and rusher in 2007. Running back Emmanuel Moody, who sat out last season after transferring from USG, will give Florida a strong rush-

ing opuon besides Tebow. Wide receiver Percy Harvin will improve on his all-purpose yards as a do-everything offen­sive threat. Linebacker Brandon Spikes is the leader on a defense that should be better than it was in 2007. Scoop: Meyer has to meld the tal­ent returning from last season with a revamped coaching staff that includes three new assistants. Tebow and the Gators are certain to pile up huge numbers on oHense, but with the SEC more competi­tive than ever, the defense will have to step it up if the team is to prevail. Prediction: 111

4. Missouri

Last season: Missouri 'capped a 12-2 season with a 38-7 win over Arkansas in the AT&T Cotton Bowl.

Coach: In six seasons Gary Pinkel has transformed Mizzou from a sleeping giant into a contender for the national championship.

Studs: They abound on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Chase Daniel was Big 12 offensive player of the year last season and is one of the best college quarterbacks in the nation. Tight end Chase Coffman and all-around threat Jeremy Maclin are Playboy All Americas. Maclin scored TDs from punt and kick returns and rushing last year. Safety William Moore was the Cotton Bowl defensive MVP. Scoop: With Daniel leading the offense and 10 starters returning on defense, expectations at Mizzou are sky-high. The offensive line has a couple of holes that need to be filled, but the schedule may be a tad easier than last year's. Pinkel will have to teach this team to perform as the favorite instead of the underdog. Expect Missouri to play Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game, widi the winner having a shot at the national title. Prediction: 11-1

5. USC

Last season: 11-2, with a i decisive Rose Bowl win over

Illinois, 49-17.

Coach: No college coach in the past six years has been more successful than Pete Carroll. A few of USC's accomplishments under Carroll: two national champion­ships, six Pac-10 tides, six consecutive 11-win seasons. USC has had three Heisman Trophy winners, produced 30 first-team All-Americans and 42 NFL draft picks. The best news for USC fans is that Car­roll declined a handful of NFL head-coaching opportunities in the off-season. Studs: A host of excellent athletes gradu­ated, but USC has a busload waiting in the parking lot. The strength of this year's team, at least initially, will be the defense, which is led by linebackers Rey Maualuga and Brian Gushing. Safeties Taylor Mays and Kevin (continued on page 130)

PIGSKIN PREVIEW

(continued from page 78) Ellison are also outstanding. On offense, tail­back Joe McKnight. only a sophomore, is cer­tain to turn heads.

Scoop: (lain >ll needs to settle on a quarterback to replace graduated John David Booty. Mark Sanchez, who started three times for an injured B(H»ty List year, will be challenged by Arkansas transfer Mitch Muslain. Word is Carroll is going with Sanchez. Just as important, Carroll will have to mold an offensive line from mostly new faces; only starting guard Jeff Byers returns. Prediction: 111

6. Georgia

Last season: The 11-2 Bulldogs ihrashed Hawaii in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, 41-10.

Coach: Mark Richt has guided Georgia into bowl games in each of his seven seasons in Athens, five of which the Bulldogs won. Stuck: Matthew Stafford is probably the best pro quarterback prospect in college football. He starts his third season after racking up 2.348 passing yards and 18 touchdowns last year. The other offensive stud is Playboy All America running back Knowshon Moreno, who rang up 1,334 rushing yards last year while starting only six games. Scoop: On paper the Bulldogs have as much talent as any other NCAA team. Stafford can pick defenses apart, and Moreno is an explo­sive runner. The delense led the SEC in sacks in 2(M)7 and returns all but two starters. How­ever, with road games against South Carolina, Arizona State. Florida, Kentucky, Auburn and defending national champion I.SL, Georgia's schedule may be its Achilles' heel. Prediction: 10-'-'

7. West Virginia

Last season: 11-2, including

a 48-28 romp over Oklahoma

in the Fiesta Bowl. It was WVL"s third-straight 1 1-win season. Coach: Rich Rodriguez's rancorous depar­ture lor Michigan at the end of the regular season left longtime assistant Bill Stewart as interim coach. After VVVL's emotional win over the Sooners in the Fiesta Bowl, the players lifted Stewart on their shoulders and into the head-coaching job. Studs: For two seasons quarterback Pat White, Big Kasi offensive player of the year, has been a fixture on highlight reels. Few college QBs are more dangerous running the ball. The Mountaineers' offensive line, led by tackle Ryan Stanchek, returns inuict. Watch lor run­ning back Noel Devine, who succeeds Steve Slaton, an early entry in this year's NFL draft. Scoop: The offense is solid, but can the Mountaineers stop anyone? Only four start­ers on defense return. Still, Stewart, who assembled an impressive coaching staff in the ofl-season, is optimistic. Strong play from sophomore defensive lineman Scooter Berry and linebacker Reed Williams is critical to the Mountaineers' success. Prediction: 10-2

8. LSU

^^ ' Las* sea$cn: '2-2 • Tne Tigers i*-v.v Won the national championship by beating Ohio State 38-24. Coach: I.es Miles has guided LSU to three consecutive lop-five rankings while compil­ing a '\4—o record.

Studs: The Tigers lost more than they will bring back. Tackle Glenn Dorsey, receiver Karly Doucet, quarterback Matt Flynn and running back Jacob Hester are gone. How­ever. I.SL still has a few proven winners and more in the making. Playboy All America defensive end Tyson Jackson is the scourge of opposing quarterbacks, while Kirston Pitt-mann at the other end of the defensive line is tough against the run, as are linebackers Darry Beckwith and safety Danny McCray.

Herman Johnson—at six-foot-seven and 351 pounds—is a wall at left guard. Scoop: Miles surprised nearly everyone when he rejected the Michigan coaching job to stay in Baton Rouge. Now he laces a minor rebuilding eflort to keep the Tigers on top of the SKC, with his first decision being a choice between Jarrett Lee and Andrew Hatch at quarterback. Miles has lots ol good parts to work with. Can he find a way to assemble them into another championship squad? Prediction: 9-3

9. Auburn

I*1** *e«s«n: The Tigers punc- mated a 9-1 season with a 23-20 win over Clcmson in the Chick-fil-A Bowl. Coach: Tommy Tuberville begins his 10th year at Auburn. Considering the Tigers' hypercritical fan base, that's an ama/.ingly long tenure.

Studs: The majority of Auburn's blue-chip players are on the defensi\e side of the ball. Last year's team ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense and total defense. Seven of those players return, including Sen'Derrick Marks, who will move inside to tackle from end. .Antonio Coleman will remain at end and provide the Tigers w ith a consistent pass rush. All three starting linebackers return, and there is plenty of emerging talent to replace two graduated players in the secondary. Scoop: Tuberville has brought in new offen­sive and defensive coordinators. On the offensive side, Tony Franklin will institute a spread offense, an appreciable change for a team that has relied heavily in recent years on its running game. Three-year starting quarterback Brandon Cox is gone and will be replaced by either sophomore Kodi Burns or transfer Chris Todd. One of them must succeed for the spread to work. Prediction: 9-3

10. Kansas

Last season: 12-1. The "jlvjayhawks completed (heir best season in years with a win over Virginia "Tech (24-21) in the FedEx Orange Bowl. Coach: Mark Mangino, Playboy's 2008 Coach of the Year.

Studs: O_B Todd Reesing returns for his junior season after throwing for 3.486 yards and 33 TDs last year. Wide receiver Dexton Fields is also back after leading the Jayhawks in receptions for the past two seasons. Line­backer Joe Mortensen, who led the team in tackles last year, will again be flanked by James Holt and Mike Rivera, giving Kansas one of the best linebacking trios in college fixitball. Scoop: Dorothy, can this be Kansas f(x>tball? Mangino has seemingly done the impossible: turning KU's pigskin program into not just a winner but a national contender. With 15 starters returning from a team that shook up the Big 12 last year, the Jayhawks will prove they're no one-year wonder. Prediction: 9-3

11. Texas Tech

Last season: 9-i. Quarterback Craham llarrell engineered a

thrilling comeback win over Virginia in the

Gator Bowl, 31-28.

Coach: Mike Leach is heading into his {continued on fiagr 133)

PIGSKIN PREVIEW

(continued from page 130) eighth season in Lubbock. Red Raiders fans are loving him.

Studs: Returning wide receiver Michael Crabtree is a consensus Ail-American and Biletnikoff Award winner. Harrell, who led the nation in passing last year with 5,705 yards and 48 TDs, returns lor his third sea­son as starter. Indeed, eight other starters from last year's high-scoring offense are back as well, so expect the Raiders to light up the Scoreboard. The defense returns eight starters; Leach says his defensive line, once a weakness, is now a strength. Scoop: No team will look forward to play­ing Texas Tech this coming season. The Raiders have enough firepower to knock over anyone in the conference, especially if the defense is able to tilt time of possession in the team's favor. Prediction: 9-3

12. Arizona State .Last season: 10-3. The Sun 'Devils lost to Texas 52-34 in the Holiday Bowl.

Coach: Dennis Erickson begins his second go-round in Tempe, following an impres­sive debut season.

Studs: Rudy Carpenter is probably the best under-the-radar quarterback in col­lege football. He is currently among the top three QBs in school history in pass attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdowns, and his career 61.2 comple­tion percentage is all-time number one at Arizona State. Receivers Chris McCaha and Michael Jones are good-hands people, and Playboy All America Thomas Weber was the best placekicker in college football last season. The top players on ASL's defense will be cornerback Omar Bolden, only a sophomore, and safety Troy Nolan. Scoop: The Erickson coaching train has made lots of stops: Idaho, Wyoming, Wash­ington State, Miami, Oregon State, the Seat-lie Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, back to Idaho and now at ASL\ He has won two national championships and suffered only three losing seasons in 19 at the college level. If he can fill a few holes on ASL's offensive line and bring along some newcomers on defense, the Sun Devils will again be right in the thick of the Pac-10 tide race. Prediction: 9-3

•^ 13. Texas

• ft Last season: 10-3. Texas lit "' *" up the Holiday Bowl, scoring 52 points in a win over Arizona State. Coach: Mack Brown has had quite a run in Austin. He enters his 1 lth season. Studs: Brown has his fingers crossed that third-year starting quarterback Colt McCoy is ready to live up to his star billing; if not, soph­omore John Chiles is waiting in the wings. With Big 12 leading rusher Jamaal Charles gone, an impact runner will have to step for­ward from a trio of promising candidates. The big men on I) are Playboy All America end Brian Orakpo and tackle Roy Miller. Scoop: Texas is short a couple of blue-chip players, and that could spell trouble. They'll face nine teams that played in bowl games

last year. Brown has brought in new defen­sive coordinator Will Muschamp, who favors an attacking, aggressive style of play, but then what defensive coordinator doesn't? .Another double-digit-win season for LT is a long shot. Prediction: 9-3

14. Wisconsin

Last season: The Badgers' 9-4 record included a 21-17 loss to Tennessee in the Outback Bowl, but Wis­consin was one of only three teams play­ing in a January bowl game for its fourth consecutive year.

Coach: One of the college game's bright­est young minds, 38-year-old Bret Bielema enters his third season. Studs: This squad is blessed with a herd of talented running backs, the best of which is junior P.J. Hill. The offensive line returns nearly every starter, and Travis Beckum is one of the top tight ends in the nation. End Matt Shaughnessy and linebacker Jonathan Casillas headline a defense that returns nine starters from 2007. Scoop: Welcome to Ax the Quarterback Tunis. Wisconsin looks for its third starting quarterback in three seasons. Senior Allan Evridge, a transfer from Kansas State, has the most playing time of a relatively inex­perienced group. But who knows who'll end up under center? Prediction: 9-3

15. Clemson

Lost season: 9-1. Clemson was defeated by Auburn 23-20 in the Chick-fll-A Bowl.

Coach: In nine years at Clemson, Tommy Bowden has never had a losing season. Studs: Clemson has the best running-back duo in the nation in C.J. Spiller and Playboy .All America James Davis. They've combined for 3,957 rushing yards and scored 46 touch­downs over the past two seasons. Bowden also has the luxury of a returning starting quarterback, Cullen Harper, who led the ACC last season with a 141.0 efficiency rat­ing. Receiver .Aaron Kelly is two touchdowns shy of the school career record of 18. A tough secondary anchors the defense. Scoop: For Clemson's running backs to dominate again, Bowden needs to find replacements for the team's two stars on the offensive line, Barry Richardson and Chris McDuffie, both now with the Kansas City Chiefs. If the youth perform on defense, the Tigers will put up wins. Prediction: 9-3

16. Utah

. Last season: The L'tes finished !their 9—1 season with a nail-biting 35-32 win over Navy in the I'oinsettia Bowl. Coach: Kyle Whittingham enters his fourth season alter taking over for Urban Meyer. Studs: L'tah has more than a few with some of the best returning healthy alter injuries last season. Senior Brian Johnson is back as starting quarterback after off-season arthroscopic shoulder surgery. Wide receiver Brent Casteel and running back Matt Asiata are healthy again. The offensive line is solid. Placekicker and punter Louie Sakoda is the best dual-threat kicker in the nation. Scoop: L'tah opens at Michigan on August

30, and the Wolverines had better be ready to face a focused opponent. Utah led the nation in pass-efficiency defense last season, and most of that unit returns. If Whittingham's junior-college recruits come through for him, the offensive attack will be strong indeed. Prediction: 9-3

17. Cincinnati

Last season: 10-3. The Bearcats

'defeated Southern Mississippi in the l'apajohns.com Bowl, 31-21. Coach: Brian Kelly attempts to duplicate the success he had in his inaugural season. Studs: Quarterback Ben Mauk is appeal­ing for a sixth year of NCAA eligibility. Even if it's granted, Mauk may sit behind Dustin Grutza, who was a two-year starter before Mauk replaced him last season. Receiver Marcus Barnett returns after hauling in 62 catches for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. DeAngelo Smith and Playboy All America Mike Mickens are likely the best pair of cornerbacks in the nation. Scoop: The Bearcats set school records last season for points (472), touchdowns (63) and passing touchdowns (36). However, five offensive starters will have to be replaced. The defense will be completely up-tempo, relying on speed and unpredictability to keep opponents off balance. Last season's win total will be tough to match with the

Bearcats facing five opponents who won or shared conference titles in 2007. Prediction: 9-4

18. Virginia Tech Last season: An 11 -3 campaign ended on a down note—a 24—21 ()range Bowl loss to Kansas. Coach: l-'rank Beamer begins his 22nd sea­son at Blacksburg.

Studs: Though most of the prime-time playmakers from last season are gone, the quarterback spot is looking good. Sean Glennon and Tyrod Taylor platooned last year; both were effective. The return of tackle Ed Wang, who missed part of last season with a broken ankle, will be a steady­ing influence on the line. Cornerback Vic­tor "Macho" Harris is the only returning all-conference player on defense. Scoop: This is Beamer's most inexperi­enced unit in years. The Hokies want to run the ball more effectively but have yet to identify which of four or five candidates will be their go-to guy. There's talent at the receiver positions but all of it unproven. On defense? "You worry about right up the pipe after losing three tackles and two line­backers," Beamer says. His last two recruit­ing classes looked good on paper. Now he'll find out how good they are on the field. Prediction: 8-4

19. Arkansas

Last season: 8-5. The Razor-backs got walloped by Missouri 38-7 in the AT&T Cotton Bowl. Coach: Bobby Pelrino took the reins last season alter deserting the Atlanta Falcons mess in the NFL. Petrino was severely criti­cized for promising Falcons owner Arthur Blank that he would stay, only to announce two days later he was going to Arkansas. Critics are always silenced by victories. Studs: The Razorbacks' big studs, running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones, took early exits to the NFL. Quarterback Casey Dick appears to be coming into his own after an improved junior season in which he threw for nearly 1.700 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jonathan l.uigs is a return­ing Rimington Trophy winner at center. Junior defensive tackle Malcolm Sheppard is a monster in the making. Scoop: With the loss of McFadden and Jones, the offense will have to pass more than rush until the ground game gets going. The defense is strong up front but could be vulnerable in the secondary, where there are several new faces. Prediction: 8-4

20. Boise State

Last season: 10-3. Boise State lost to East Carolina in a wild 41-38 shoot-out in the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl. Coach: Chris Petersen begins his third season. Studs: Running back Ian Johnson, who will always be remembered for his performance two years ago in BSU's upset win over Okla­homa, is now a senior. He's already a two-time All-WAC performer. A pair of Kyles, Wilson and Brotzman, arc budding all-stars. Wilson is a defensive back, while Brotzman is the Broncos' punter and field-goal kicker. Scoop: Petersen has an intriguing decision to make at quarterback. Co with talent and youth in hotshot freshman Kellen Moore or experience with senior Bush Hamdan? There are also some promising young run­ners to back up Johnson, but they're going to work behind an offensive line that starts three freshmen. Petersen is counting on his defense to be more stubborn this year. Prediction: 9-3

21. Illinois

Last season: An upset win over previously unbeaten Ohio State punctuated a 9-4 season. But it ended with a thud, a 49-17 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl. Coach: Ron Zook was known as a great recruiter at Florida, but no one thought he could do the same at Illinois, a program with almost no football mojo. In three short years. Zook has proved everyone wrong. Studs: After winning just once in nine starts in 2006, quarterback Juice Williams was the spearhead of Illinois's successful 2007 campaign. A junior, he already holds the school rushing record for a O_B, with 1,350 yards. He's got one of the best receivers in the nation in sophomore Arrelious Benn. Playboy All America defensive back and kick-return phenom Vontac Davis is one of the most exciting players in the nation. Scoop: Williams has the ability to win games almost single-handedly. Still, the offense is going to miss running back Rashard

Mendenhall, who left a year early for the pros. The schedule is daunting, with a sea­son opener against Missouri and away games at Michigan, Wisconsin and Perm State. And then there is Ohio State, which will be look­ing to get even after last year's upset loss. Prediction: 8-4

JfT^ 22. Kansas State t iW Last season: 5-7, with four

"" '""' straight losses down the stretch. Coach: Ron Prince enters his third season. Studs: Quarterback Josh Freeman was the bright spot of 2007. He threw for a k-State-record 3,353 yards and 18 touchdowns. Prince would like to see his offense tilt back toward the running game, but some junior-college transfers will have to pan out for that to happen. The defense will also depend on an influx of transfers, two of whom were junior-college All-American linebackers. Defensive end Ian Campbell gives opposing quarterbacks headaches. Scoop: The North Division ol the Big 12 is no longer Nebraska and Colorado and everyone else. K-State, Kansas and Mis­souri are now all legitimate football powers. The key for the Wildcats will be how well their redshirts and junior-college transfers blend with the returning veterans. Prediction: 8—4

23. Tennessee

Last season: 10—4. The Vols 'defeated Wisconsin 21-17 in the Outback Bowl.

Coach: Phil Kulmer, the dean of SEC coaches, has been at knoxville for 16 seasons. Studs: Offensive guard-center Anthony Parker is a stalwart up front. Running back Arian Foster is only 685 rushing yards from UT's all-time record. The receiving corps is excellent. There's even more talent on defense, with safeties Eric Berry and Deme-trice Morley the best of the bunch. Scoop: Tennessee has lots of talent on both sides of the ball and a new offensive coordi-

nator in Dave Clawson, former head coach at Richmond. The big question is quarterback. Junior Jonathan Crompton will get the starting nod. He has only one career start to date but appeared up to the task this spring. Confer­ence games against Florida, Auburn and Geor­gia over a four-week span will tell the tale. Prediction: 8-4

24. Oregon State

Last season: The Beavers went '9-4. They beat Maryland in the Emerald Bowl, 21-14. Coach: Highly competent Mike Riley begins his eighth season. Studs: Two of OSU's best players missed most of last season with injuries. Offen­sive guard Jeremy Perry (six-foot-two, 338 pounds) was first-team All-Pac-10 in 2006. Sammie Stroughter was an All-American wide receiver in 2006. Sean Canfield, who had off-season shoulder surgery, and Lyle Moevao will vie for the quarterback job. Scoop: Only three of the Beavers' defensive starters return. However, Riley expects his D to get stronger as the season goes along, with an improved offense shouldering more of the burden of winning games. This club may contend for the Pac-10 title if it can avoid the injury bug that bit it so hard a year ago. Prediction: 8-4

25. Georgia Tech

Last season: After opening with a 33-3 win at Notre Dame, the Yellow |ackets went 7-6. Coach: Paul Johnson enters his first season following a successful stint at Navy. Studs: Offensive tackle Andrew C'.ardner and defensive tackle Vance Walker are both good enough to get some All-Anierican attention this year. Senior defensive end Michael Johnson is a six-foot-seven, 260-pound pass-rushing spe­cialist already catching the eyes of NFL scouts. Scoop: Johnson's 2007 Navy team scored 30 or more points in six consecutive games. Even without any proven offensive stars, he will

find a way to ratchet up Tech's offensive num­bers. For Tech to succeed. Jonathan Dwver will need to at least partially till the shoes of departed running back Tashard Choice, the ACC's leading rusher the past two seasons. Prediction: 8-t