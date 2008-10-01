Everything we need to know we learned in College

To remember names, Melina Uncapher of the Stanford Memory Labo­ratory advises you to as-

sociate them with a multisensory mental picture. So if you're trying to remember Vanessa's name, imagine her at the wheel of an airbrushed "van" resplendent with unicorns playing guitars that shoot light­ning bolts that spell out "Vanessa" while her stereo blares "Van" Halen's 1984. If you cant remember her name after cementing that image in your mind, you're just not trying. Don't be surprised if the next time you see a van, you're reminded that Vanessa hasn't called you back yet.