Meet the heartthrobs of the heartland

Big East, Big 8, Big Sky—yes, you're big, but let's face it: Nothing says big like the Big 10. The Big 10 is so big it has 11 football teams, a feat of engineer­ing that requires balls as big as Red Grange's shoulders (or brains as small as Nigel Turners). Of course the girls of the Big 10 warrant an 11 themselves, based on their big hearts, big dreams and manifestly big sex appeal. Until recently it was said the secret of the Big 10 girls' beauty was that diey were corn-fed, but with so much corn going into ethanol, that can no longer be the case. Perhaps they've been motivated by the Beach Boys, who sang, "Midwest farmers' daughters really make you feel all right." All right? Talk about damning with faint praise. Check out these beauties. If their aim is to reinvent math, they sure have the figures to prove it.

From far left: Kelly is strictly business—in her major and in finding a guy who knows what he wants. Lauren, on the other hand, isn't looking to be tied down (by a relationship, that is). For the time being she's focused on playing the field. Adelaide grew up on a 160-acre horse farm; if you want to get this sporty girl's attention, you'd better bring your A game. Above: Mallory is a small-town girl with a big family and a big heart. "I've always been very grounded," she says. "I know you need to work hard to get what you want."

This page, clockwise from left: Globe-trotter Maxine, who has visited Europe and Asia, considers herself a humanitarian. Clearly, she's a benefit to all mankind. Be careful where you leave fingerprints around Kelsey; she hopes to become a private investigator. Gopher group shot: Chelsie is a kinesiology major. We'd love to study the way her body moves. Abby is an actuarial-science major but dreams of becoming an NFL placekicker. Austin had planned to study den­tistry until she realized it involves chemistry, but she still brushes after every meal. Lisa prefers bartending to office work—more opportuni­ties to stir things up. Opposite page, clockwise from top left: Fitness buff Marie would love to get into real estate one day. Mariela aspires to be a television anchor—and why not? The camera loves her. Leave your day planner at home when you see Michelle: She's into spon­taneity and living without regrets. For Vanessa, an annual trip to the Indy 500 with her dad and his old frat brothers is a sacred tradition. Kickboxer Nina isn't shy about her skills: "I would definitely beat any guy in the ring!" she says. German-bom Sophia is a self-proclaimed goofball who shamelessly sings karaoke with strangers.

Clockwise from above: Lindsey loves biker bars and calls herself a metalhead, but scoring a date with her may be tough: You'll have to play nice with her dad, a former NFL lineman. As a spokesmodel for Car Craft magazine and the Bikini Ice Fishing Team, Missy is always flashing her headlights. So far skydiving enthusiast Andrea has jumped only solo, but she'd be willing to go tandem with the right guy. If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, hire Lynn to be your guide—she plans to open a five-star bakery. Ryan got it from her mama: The horseshoe tattoo on her lower back was inked by her mother. No playbook necessary for Taylor; the football savant can school you on everything from formations to tailgating techniques. Renee loves anything with an engine (well, maybe not lawn mowers). She lives for working on her car and riding motorcycles. Bobbie is accustomed to the limelight; the competitive cheerleader has been featured on ESPN. Victoria devotes much energy to philanthropic projects but still finds time to indulge her rebellious side.

Clockwise from far left: Tour guide Brianna will have you hitting all the right spots (on campus, that is). Nicole hates exercising but loves sports. Sex is more sport than exercise, no? A native of Puerto Rico, Crystal has been surfing since child­hood; she'll gladly give you lessons in any of the five languages in which she's fluent. So in love with nightlife is Kimberiee that she intends to become a Las Vegas event planner. Humor is the way to Shannon's heart—and as you know, if you can get a girl to laugh, you can get her to, well, do stuff that's even more fun. Sisters Hayley and Kelly like to go against the grain: Kelly's career path includes nude tourism, while Hayley aspires to be a sex therapist. Oh, the places they'll go! A cowgirl at heart, Shavon drives tractors and bales hay. Farm living is clearly not without its appeal.

Clockwise from right: Monica pokes fun at the one large dimple on her cheek: "It's a running joke with my friends, but I like it and think it sets me apart." Perhaps, but it wasn't the first thing that caught our eye. After Ann completes her degree she hopes to work in Chicago (hey, we know some folks in pub­lishing there who might need some help). A video-game aficionado, Elle has been featured in Calendars on Campus but now finally reveals what's under that bikini. Open the door, pull out the chair, buy her a beer and say please and thank you: Alyse loves a man with manners. Engineering major and Tae Bo devotee Nicole kicks ass in both the gym and the classroom. Katie's favorite meal is breakfast in bed, but you don't have to be a Top Chef to satisfy her tastes: She's happy with buttered toast. A native of Ukraine, Juli-anna is a Russian major who loves exotic dancing. "I feel sexiest when I'm naked, of course," she says. Of course. What's sur­prising is that eating borscht while reading Turgenev finished second.

This page, clockwise trom top left: After nine years at an all-girls school Chloe is loving life as a wet and wild coed. Kimberly feels sexiest in a sports bra after she's hit the gym. After working up an appetite, this amateur chef whips up her speciality, chicken marsala. Kellie's birthday is a global holiday: She was born on New Year's Day. Sorority girl Cait-lin loves Ben & Jerry's Oatmeal Cookie Chunk. Sweet! Opposite page, clockwise from bottom left: Julia has modeling in her DNA: Her grandmother was the Miller High Life cowgirl and encouraged Julia to pose for playboy "and fol­low in Grandma's footsteps." Journalism major Maria is a ski­ing enthusiast. Surely there's no cuter snow bunny on the slopes. Nikki is a saxophonist who wears stilettos while riding her Suzuki GSX-R1000. Does this make her a saxocyclist? Jamie is a marketing major and a devoted Ohio State football fan; don't diss Woody Hayes or she'll punch you.