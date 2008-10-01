Hold the Tequila

f Kristy Morgan learned anything from her adventure this summer on A Shot at Love II With Tila Tequila, it's that hell hath no fury like a reality-TV diva scorned. The show was a typical Sache/or-style exercise in romantic Darwinism but with a twist: Object of desire Tila Tequila (pictured above), a bisexual, had men and women compete for her affection. When the dust settled, Kristy had outlasted 29 other contestants. Tila was hers—yet she turned down the star of the show. Tila didn't take the news well; after telling Kristy she felt humiliated she walked off the set. Both ladies came to the reunion show with axes to grind, and their con­frontation ended with an exchange of expletives and Tila reprising her stormy exit. "The reality of love is that it's confusing," Kristy explains. Although the show has helped elevate her profile and made her the subject of watercooler conversations, she isn't eager to repeat the experience. "I'd never do another reality dating show," she says emphatically, but she doesn't rule out a return to TV. "I would love to host or do something funny. Just because I'm a blonde with big boobs doesn't mean I don't have a personality."