The most exotic beauties in the pantheon of silver-screen history—in character and nude in the pages of playboy

hey are the ultimate creatures of fantasy: stunning female spies whose skill at espionage is eclipsed by their sexual appetites. Ever since playboy published Ian Fleming's The Hildebrand Rarity (March 1960), the first appearance of 007 in an American men's magazine, we've enjoyed a love affair with Bond girls. We've brought them to you in a way the film world never would—naked. With the 22nd "official" 007 movie arriving this month, we pay tribute.

This page, clockwise from top left: HONOR BLACKMAN was, is and always will be Pussy Galore. She fol­lowed her Goldfinger (1964) role with an appearance in playboy's first Bond-girl pictorial a year later. LOIS MAXWELL played Miss Moneypenny from Dr. No (1962) to A View to a Kill (1985). BARBARA CARRERA as Fatima Blush: "Oh, how reckless of me. I made you all wet." Bond: "Yes, but my martini is still dry. My name is James." Barbara scored her part in Never Say Never Again (1983) after appearing on our March 1982 cover. Bond producer Cubby Broccoli saw LANA WOOD in our April 1971 issue and had to have her as Plenty OToole in Diamonds Are Forever (1971). MARGARET NOLAN was Dink in Goldfinger. She appeared in our November 1965 issue. DANIELA BIANCHl scored the part of randy Russian cipher clerk Tatiana Romanova in From Russia With Love (1963). Clever twist: Romanova was played by a hottie from Rome. Opposite page, clockwise from top left: MAUD ADAMS appeared in playboy's October 1981 issue. Two years later she became Octopussy. JANE SEYMOUR plays Solitaire in Live and Let Die (1973)—but not by herself. KIM BASINGER's portrayal of Domino Petachi in Never Say Never Again cemented her reputation as a leading sex star. Here's an outtake from her February 1983 pictorial. CORINNE CLERY looks incredible as Corinne Dufour in Moonraker (1979). She looked even better in our July 1979 issue.

Ukrainian model OLGA KURYLENKO

plays the main Bond girl opposite Dan­iel Craig in this month's Quantum of Solace. Her character's name? Camille. Not Camille Overthetop, just Camille.

Opposite page, clockwise from top left: DAPHNE DECKERS knows how to handle herself in front of the camera. (Can we help you with those?) The beauty made our February 1998 cover after appearing in To­morrow Never Dies (1997). Our review of September 1987 cover girl MARYAM D'ABO as Kara Milovy in The Living Day­lights (1987): "Bond's new lady is a sex kit­ten so seductive, she transforms fickle 007 into a one-woman man." TERI HATCHER literally straddles good and evil as Paris Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies. This page, from top: BARBARA BACH (a.k.a. Mrs. Ringo Starr and playboy's January 1981 cover girl) sizzles as Major Anya Amasova in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977). DENISE RICHARDS plays Christmas Jones in The World Is Not Enough (1999). Bond: "I was wrong about you." Christmas: "Yeah, how so?" Bond: "I thought Christmas only comes once a year." j