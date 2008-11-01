Facts. Bond facts
November, 2008
With Quantum of Solace on the way and the film franchise rejuvenated, we look at the secret history of all things 007
The year 1953 saw two auspicious debuts. One was the character of James Bond, in Ian Fleming's novel Casino Royale; the other was a magazine called playboy. Though they had much in common from the start, the two didn't get together until 1960, when playboy serialized The Hildebrand Rarity, Bond's first major appearance on this side of the pond. In all, playboy has run 16 works of 007 fiction—14 stories or serial episodes by the character's originator and two by official Bond writer Raymond Benson.
second chances
Didn't Sav Never
Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan were all offered the Bond gig twice. Dalton turned down the role in what became On Her Majesty's Secret Service
I (he felt he was too young for the part) and accepted it 18 years later, for The Living Daylights—when Brosnan was unable to take the job because of contract issues with his TV show Remington Steele. Moore was also offered On Her Majesty's Secret Service but was still under contract for his TV show The Saint.
lamesake
Winging It
rleming felt his swashbuckling spy needed a dull name. (Besides, fictional spies named Thomas Elphinstone Hambledon and Johnny Fedora already existed.) Flem-ng found his uninspiration in a favorite book, a 1936 birding guide by American ornithologist James Bond. Brosnan is seen holding a copy in Die Another Day.
formal dress
Hello, Sailor '
In Tomorrow Never Dies Brosnan wears a uniform based on the one Fleming wore as a naval intelligence officer during World War II. While serving king and country Fleming founded a specialized commando outfit called 30 Assault Unit (its logo is pictured above).
camelot
Friends in High Places
Bond got the ultimate celebrity plug when President Kennedy listed From Russia With Love as one of his favorite books. In the novel The Man With the Golden Gun Bond repays the favor by reading JFK's Profijgjjggpuroge.
seaworthy
Aqua Man
Nothing gets Bond out of his monkey suit faster than flippers and a scuba tank. There's a reason for all the Jacques Cousteau action: Fleming's pal Jacques Cousteau. The pair met through publishing circles, and Cousteau invited Fleming to visit him in the south of France, where Cousteau was excavating a sunken Greek galleon.
And the Oscar
Goes to_: Halle
Berry, Die Another Day's — ""
Jinx, is the only actress to
have won an Oscar before -
playing a Bond girl. (Kim Basing-
er won hers for LA. Confidential
years after making the "unofficial"
007 film Never Say Never Again.)
/ remakes
/ Thrice-Told Tale
' Daniel Craig's Bond debut, Casino Royale, wasn't the second filming of the first Bond novel—it was the third. Predating the star-studded and none too funny 1967 spoof Casino Royale was a 1954 American TV version starring the first screen Bond, journeyman actor Barry Nelson. Sean Connery's 007 bow, Dr. Vo, was still eight years off.
camelot, part 2
Last Picture Shown
From Russia With Love became the second Bond novel made into a movie, after John F. Kennedy listed it as one of his favorites. The film version was the last movie the president saw—it was screened at the White House on November 20, 1963. Its commercial release in the United States was delayed five months in the wake of JFK's assassination, and the film didn't hit cinemas until April 1964. ^
spoof
Brothers in Arms
All told, Bond parodies and knock-offs outnumber actual Bond films, but few are as impressively brazen as the 1967 send-up Operation
Kid Brother (also known as OK Con-nery). Sean Connery's brother Neil stars in the Italian pro-d u c t i o n alongside Bond regulars Lois
Maxwell and Bernard Lee. Also in on the gag are Daniela Bianchi, the lead Bond girl in From Russia With Love, and Adolfo Celi, villain Emilio Largo in Thunderball.
The Rooks of Love: The chess game in the tournament scene in From Russia With Love is based on the Spassky-Bronstein match for the 1960 USSR championship, with the character Kronsteen following Spassky's winning moves.
Big Butt Man: All of Roger Moore's contracts included the right to an unlimited supply of hand-rolled Monte Cristo cigars.
hit parade
Highest Chart Positions of Bond Theme Songs
"A View to a Kill,"
Duran Duran: #1 "Live and Let Die,"
Paul McCartney & Wings: #2 "Nobody Does It Better,"
(from The Spy Who Loved Me)
Carly Simon: #2 "For Your Eyes Only,"
Sheena Easton: #4 "Die Another Day,"
Madonna: #8 "Goldfinger,"
Shirley Bassey: #8
But Would He Like the Fiction? In a 1959 letter to playboy, Fleming wrote, "If he were an actual person, Bond would be a registered reader of playboy."
License to Kill: A code name for the 1976 Israeli operation to rescue hostages held in Uganda was Thunderball.
locations
Nyet Set
GoldenEye was the first post-Cold War Bond film. Pro: Soviet location shoots (such as the tank chase in St. Petersburg pictured above) became possible. Con: The Soviet Union was no longer the enemy.
fitness
Muscle-Bond
At five-foot-11, Daniel Craig is the shortest 007 but also the buffest. Pre-Quantum he worked out on the gymnastic rings and is said to do a passable iron cross.
best-seller m
Packed Houses
Three films in, the thirst for all things Bond had reached a fever pitch, and fourth installment Thunderbolt hit theaters like a ball of, well, you know. It still holds the series record for most tickets sold (eclipsing the previous number one—and still number two in ticket sales—Gotdfinger). To promote Thunderball Sean Connery consented to just one interview—in playboy.
Double Fantasy: The two female leads in 1967s You Only Live Twice, Mie Hama and Akiko Wakabayashi, also appear together in 1962's Kingu Kongu tai Gojira ("King Kong vs. Godzilla") and 1965's Koku-sai himitsu keisatsu: Kagi no kagi ("International Secret Police: Key of Keys"). The latter was famously recut and dubbed by Woody Allen to create What's Up, Tiger Lily?
home ec
Vesper Martini
How to make the cocktail James
Bond calls a
Vesper martini in
Casino Royale:
3 measures
Gordon's gin
1 measure vodka
Vi measure Kina Lillet
Shake with ice, add
a thin slice of lemon
peel and serve in a
deep champagne
glass (as in the book)
or martinj_glass (as
in the r
scouting
Wood and Plenty
Natalie Wood's sister Lana (whose real name is Svetlana Nikolaevna Gurdin) was cast as Plenty O'Toole in Diamonds Are Forever after appearing in our April 1971 issue.
senous issues
Cover to Cover
After infiltrating a Swiss lawyer's office to open a safe in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, George Lazenby peruses a February 1969 copy of playboy. The upper part of the Centerfold (Playmate Lorrie Menconi) is briefly visible in the scene. The Fleming novel of the same name was serialized in playboy in 1963.
All Up in His Grille: The metal teeth worn by Jaws (seven-foot-two actor Richard Kiel) in The Spy Who Loved Me and again in Moonraker were designed by Katharina Kubrick, stepdaughter of legendary American direc-^ tor Stanley Kubrick. .^^H
bad guys
Blo Jobs
The many faces of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, clockwise from above left: iconic Blofeld (Donald Pleasence in You Only Live Twice), brawny Blofeld (Telly Savalas in On Her Majesty's Secret Service), surgically reconstructed Blofeld (Charles Gray in Diamonds Are Forever), bearded Blofeld (Max von Sydow in Never Say Never Again) and one of several faceless Blofelds. At right, Dr. Evil, the dead-on parody of Austin Powers fame.
Five Years Before Liv Lindeland Showed Hers: playboy published Octooussv. Fleming's final Bond story, in March and April 1966.
View to a Kink
James Bond may seem to be an old-school lothario, bedding women while armed with only a cocktail and a cocky grin. Yet time and again we find the franchise cribbing from the Fetish 101 syllabus—unsurprising considering Fleming was into S&M. Clockwise from top left Clau-dine Auger's Domino gives good foot in Thunderbolt: Lola Larson as Bambi wields thighs of death in Diamonds Are Forever; Grace Jones's May Day prepares to chop some lucky guy into submission in A View to a Kill: and enough hog-tying and hair pulling to please Irving Klaw.
big props
Reality Check
Sometimes they get it right: For Moonraker. set designers picked the eventual winner from among several prototypes NASA was developing for a reusable spacecraft. The real shuttle's maiden voyage occurred two years later, in 1981. Most Bond sets aren't nearly so prescient—sea lairs, for example, never quite caught on.
Bunch of Zeros: Let's not forget that Bond isn't the only spy licensed to kill by MI6. A guide to others and their often brief appearances:
002 Played by Glyn Baker in The Living Daylights.
003 Uncredited actor; found dead in Siberia in A View to a Kill.
004 Played by Frederick Warder in The Living Daylights; killed by the KGB. 006 Villain Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean), a double-0 gone bad in GoldenEye. 008 Doesn't appear on-screen; mentioned in Goldfinger as Bond's replace-
ment should he disregard orders
or be killed.
009 Played by Andy Bradford
in Octopussy; dies disguised as a clown and clutching a -. Faberge egg.
