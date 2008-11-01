The future of

video gaming is all

about you. Are

you ready to play?

ver the past 3D years the underlying DNA o^ the video-game industry has been in near-constant flux. But its most radical shift is just getting under way. In 2QQB's most interi esting titles, players arfc far more important to the games' outcomes than even the game makers them-selves, flipping our mos.t basic assumptions abouty the relationship between creators and users. Uideo games have always offered a more personal expa than other media, thanks to some big thinking by the industry's heavy­weights, we're entering an era in which the users, not the makers, call the shots. The next chapter of this story is all about...you.