Jameson Irish Whiskey Presents Playboy Interview: Brian Olea

What the Man wants, the Man gets. This is the modus operandi of the Playboy Man­sion's Guest Services Assistant Manager Brian Olea, who describes the Mansion as being "run like a five-star hotel with Hugh M. Hefner as the VIP guest." Before Olea helped grease the wheels of Hef's personal Shangri-la, the California native fronted a couple rock bands before going to broadcast school and then, through a friend's recommendation, get­ting hired as a Mansion butler in 1996. Now Olea helps oversee the butlers, housemen and maids as well as coordinating Mansion charity events, but his focus is keeping Hef the Girls Next Door and Playmate guests happy.

PLAYBOY: What's a typical day like for you at the Mansion?

OLEA: Everyone here is part of a big fam­ily whose main objective is to take care and meet all the needs of Mr. Hefner and the girls. Our job responsibilities go far beyond what our titles say they are. We're busy from morning till evening. When people ask me, "Hey, man, do you live at the Mansion?" I say, "Yeah—I just don't sleep there."

PLAYBOY: Are the parties as wild and fun as people think?

OLEA: The world happening behind these gates is probably bigger than what read­ers fantasize about. Like Vegas, people go to the Mansion and, all of a sudden, their inhibitions are gone. It's like, "Oh! It's the Grotto."

PLAYBOY: Has a reporter or paparazzi ever tried to get in as a guest? OLEA: We do allow some reporters to come and we try to keep them in the front, because people should be able to enjoy themselves without a camera in their face. Occasionally, you'll get that one or two paparazzi kind of guy that wants to sneak back there. Once the flash goes off...it's like, "Duh! Like I wasn't going to see you!" Gee, what's that big giant thing in your hand? What are you doing? They're caught so quick. It's like, "get out of here!"

PLAYBOY: How long do Mansion parties go and are guests allowed to stay over? OLEA: We keep the parties going until we're down to the last few guests. As long as Mr, Hefner and the girls are out, it's a party. But once he and the girls have gone inside, and there are just a few people, it just dwindles itself. And once it's done, then it's done, and, no, guests don't stay over.

PLAYBOY: What are some of the things you've helped the girls with—Holly, Bridget and Kendra? OLEA: What don't I help with? [Laughs] Whatever the girls want, the girls get. One time Holly wanted to celebrate her anniversary with Hef with a fondue night. We visited her favorite fondue restaurant in Irvine and reconstructed it in Hef's living room. Bridget and I are very close and I enjoy working with her most. Once she wanted to throw a dog-

gie birthday party for Wednesday and 1 donned a butler outfit to serve the dogs doggie pizzas that Chef Dan made. PLAYBOY: Are there any secret rooms at the Mansion?

OLEA: Most people know about the wine cellar. You press a secret button and the wall opens up into a stairwell. 1 mean, that's hot! We have a locked gate down there that only a few of us have keys to. There are other secret areas behind hid­den walls, but I'm not at liberty to go into that. This place is a trip. PLAYBOY: What is the craziest thing some­body has done to get into the mansion, did it work?

OLEA: Funny you would ask that today because someone tried to ram his car through our front gate this morning. Of course it didn't work and our security team was on him quick! Many have tried to sneak on to the property, climb walls, etc... but we always catch them and they receive a grand tour of the inside of a jail cell.

PLAYBOY: Can people really be banned for life (like in the Entourage episode) and has it happened before? OLEA: Every household has its rules and certain level of expected respect. I'm sure that if someone came into your home and disrespected you or one of your family members and/or your prop­erty you wouldn't extend an invitation to this person for a return visit. This is our house and the same rules apply.

