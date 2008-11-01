Playmate: Grace Kim

Miss November is positioned to rock your world

Something about Grace Kim really strikes a chord with us, and it's not just the way she handles her instru­ment. When we met the guitar god­dess during her shoot at Playboy Studio West, her enthusiasm about life was infectious. "I've always been a rebel," says Grace. "I play a mean game of Guitar Hero, and I'm willing to challenge anybody. I must warn you I'm a very sore loser—at any game." Creative expression is vital to Miss November—"I feel I can express myself better through writing. It's a pure, passionate love of mine"—and music and art are in her genes. Her mom is a calligrapher, her dad a vio­linist and her brother a pianist and guitarist. An L.A. girl born and raised, Grace has made three visits to South Korea, from which her family emi­grated in 1979. "I have relatives in Seoul, and I went to Korean school to learn to read and write the language." Miss November earned a degree in English from UCLA and worked

as a paralegal and a teacher before parlaying her addiction to Guitar Hero into a job with Activision, publisher of the video game series. In a bid to win an invitation to a Mansion party, Grace sent her photo to Playboy. "The next day the magazine asked me if I wanted to try out to be a Playmate," she says. "I'm still reeling—it's such an honor and a compliment."

At 29 Grace has been affection­ately dubbed the "den mother" by other Playmates, and with that maturity and perspective she has begun writing a book of dating tips aimed at L.A. guys. "It's kind of like a Tom Leykis one-on-one from a girl's point of view," she says. "I like a well-rounded sense of humor in a man, with goofiness, sarcasm and wit all combined. I also love shaved heads—maybe it's a fetish." Grace says her ideal date is a round of Guitar Hero or Rock Band with perks. "The incentives are pretty good," she says, laughing. We're so game.

NAME:-

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

Grace

:34_£

BUST:__34_£--WAIST:___?J_____HIPS:

HEIGHT:____^ "*_______WEIGHT:

BIRTH DATE: ft/3-°/?1____BIRTHPLACE: loS A*<Je\eS, CA_____________

ambitions: ^fth^'nUg mu career as g pl<u|moie, Kaye, mu

book publis^gc/ and, be happu and.

turn-ons:

, qp excelUnf sense of Unu>r

TURNOFFS: Poor 4nppei-g ^pe-t peeve ?). poseurs, p^S'S'im <sfs, peop\e

loud/obnoxiou.s 5^f ¦

someone i look up to and uHv- Hu rnorp. She is ihg 8-|roo<j€g-t ancf

JC hav€ ever

my six favorite video games f.vf.r; Kocl^- feahd, Pac-Man, Super Smash Bros., Madden fOFL Ofe Hano iCar*r U).i.

- L£t>

A BAND I'D LOVE TO JAM wtth-

MY FAVORITE OUTDOOR ACTTVTTY;

A TYPICAL THANKSGIVING WITH MY FAMILY:_Al>___lQSQnel>f c(e(.c<oaS -fgaSh

'. American C-K*r^-jf, Sjvffin^-, etr.')

f "kolbi " beef ribsy "(ci