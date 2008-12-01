Playmate: Jennifer and Natalie Campbell

Celebrating sisterly love with two Misses December

How's this for a holiday gift? Twins who unwrap themselves. Meet the winning pair of Jennifer and Natalie Campbell, 22-year-old identical twins from Colorado who delight in their differences despite their obvious similarities. Both played volleyball in high school, both attended the University of Northern Colorado, both have dogs, and they all live together. Jennifer, the older twin (left, on the opposite page...we think), feels she is more of a girlie-girl and more studious, notwithstanding her racy tattoo—a butterfly on her lower stomach. Natalie describes her­self as more of an athletic tomboy who enjoys boating, camping and fishing. "Our parents were really good about letting us be individu­als," says Jennifer. "We each definitely have our own personality."

The two Misses December were discov­ered by a Playboy scout when Natalie entered a swimsuit contest at a Hooters. The twins moved to southern California last May to pur­sue the opportunity. "We miss home, but we love it here," says Natalie. The sisters plan on returning to Colorado to spend Christmas with their parents and older brother, all of whom support their decision to pose for playboy.

Natalie and Jennifer say they've never gone for the same guy at the same time, but they both have a thing for men in uniform. "Whether it be policemen, firemen or military men—it's all so sexy," says Natalie. Jennifer, who has been in only two serious relationships, adds, "I've always been the type of person who, if I'm going to be intimate, has to be in love."

The Campbell twins want to continue model­ing before returning to finish school. Jennifer desires a degree in psychology and wants to work with kids; Natalie loves animals and is eyeing a career in the veterinary field. Though they've enjoyed their party days, they both say they've settled down a bit. "Our close friends would say we're double the trouble," says Jen­nifer. "I think we're double the fun."

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

