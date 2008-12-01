The hunt for the 55th Anniversary playmate

A little tease for what's in store in next month's historic issue

or 54 years and 11 months we've used the pages of this magazine to celebrate women. Beautiful women, intelligent women, feisty and fas­cinating women. From Marilyn Monroe in issue number one to the beauties you see here, every photo has been a dream come true as well as an affirmation of the sexual revolution, which began decades ago and, many

would argue, is still picking up steam. As Hugh Hefner recently wrote, "The lesson to be learned from these Centerfolds remains the same now as it was back in 1954: Good girls like sex, and there's nothing wrong with that." We scoured the globe in search of our 55th Anniversary Playmate. Our scouts and photo crews marched across Europe and the States in search of this special woman. So far we've managed to narrow down a rather impressive short list. Think of these six pages as a pre-party for the big bash next month, when our winner will be revealed in all her glory.